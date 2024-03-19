Ficosa celebrates 75 years of innovation and leadership in the transformation of mobility

The company plans to invest 600 million euros over the next five years to continue strengthening the development of technological solutions aimed at promoting autonomous, connected and electric vehicles

Ficosa, a leading global company dedicated to the research, development, production and marketing of advanced vision, safety and efficiency solutions for the automotive industry, celebrates its 75th anniversary. A trajectory marked by a continued commitment to key technologies for the future of mobility, such as vision solutions, artificial intelligence and battery systems for electric vehicles, among others.

Coinciding with its anniversary, the organization has announced a new global investment plan that foresees allocating 600 million euros over the next five years to continue developing and integrating emerging technologies into its products and processes. This investment will also drive the various projects that form part of Ficosa’s sustainability strategy, whose main objective is to achieve climate neutrality by 2030, reducing 100% of Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Ficosa was founded in 1949 in a small workshop in Barcelona by Josep Pujol, José María Pujol and José María Tarragó. Initially, the group focused on the manufacture of mechanical cables for the aftermarket, but with the revolution of the Spanish automotive sector between the 50s and 70s, Ficosa opted for the latest technologies to become a reference supplier of components for car manufacturers around the world. A process in which the company’s clear commitment to the internationalization of its activity has played a key role. In the 1970s, Ficosa began its international expansion by opening a market in Portugal and currently operates in 16 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, North America and South America, with a global team of more than 9.000 workers.

“This 75th anniversary is a testament to the dedication and commitment of Ficosa’s teams around the world, and the trust of our customers. A path also marked by our ability to diversify, reinvent ourselves and anticipate major changes in the market, going from being a benchmark supplier in Spain to a world leader in key technologies for the present and future of mobility,” said Javier Pujol, CEO of Ficosa.

During its 75-year history, through its growth and innovation, Ficosa has played a key role in helping to drive the evolution of the automotive sector. With a turnover of 1.15 billion euros in 2022, the company has focused on the development of vision, connectivity, safety and e-mobility technologies. Areas that are essential to the future of mobility, and that play a fundamental role in the advancement of connected, autonomous and electric vehicles.

With more than 1.170 engineers distributed around the world, Ficosa allocates about 8% of its sales to research and development projects. A commitment to innovation that is further evidenced by its standing as one of the top 10 national companies annually applying for European patents, ranking first in the automotive sector in this regard.The company’s global headquarters are situated in Viladecavalls, Barcelona, housing its Technology Center of excellence in electronics and technology, which serves as Ficosa’s global hub for research and development. This center has played a key role in the growth and consolidation of the organization as a benchmark in value-added products in electronics and software development over the years. Viladecavalls is also home to the company’s e-Mobility hub, a world reference center in the development of electromobility systems for hybrid and electric vehicles, with 4,000 kW of installed power and 4 laboratories.

Diversification has been another key component to the organization’s trajectory, which has always sought to anticipate market needs and adapt the organization to the development of essential technologies for the future of the industry. An example of this is the entry, in 2023, into the In-Cabin Monitoring segment through different disruptive projects. In-Cabin Monitoring refers to a set of technologies that monitor and analyze the activity inside the vehicle to improve the safety and comfort of drivers and passengers through algorithms and an integrated system of interior sensors, including cameras and radars.

Cameras, both inside and outside the vehicle, are an essential step in the advancement of autonomous vehicles, and are one of Ficosa’s main areas of work. The company began developing and marketing vision solutions in 2014 and, since then, has positioned itself as the fifth largest supplier of cameras for the automotive sector worldwide.

In the words of Javier Pujol, “Over the past seven decades the automotive industry has continuously transformed, and our commitment to constant innovation has allowed us to navigate these changes successfully, and build a solid 75-year track record. Now, as the industry experiences a new inflection point driven by rapid technological advancement, we at Ficosa are poised to address the opportunities presented by this new era. Through our vision, experience and global talent, we want to continue to lead the way in building a more sustainable, safer, and more enjoyable vehicle of the future for everyone.”

