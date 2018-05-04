Fiat Professional Ducato honoured in Honest John Awards 2018

Further proof of the popularity and success of the Fiat Professional Ducato was shown last night (3 May) when it won the ‘Large Van’ category in this year’s Honest John Awards.

The accolade, presented at a special awards event in London, recognised the popularity of the Ducato among van fleet operators while praising its range of body styles, driver comfort and diesel engines.

The awards give an insight into the models users of HonestJohn.co.uk are interested in, and highlights those which have generated the most website traffic over the last 12 months. This year the awards have been expanded with the introduction of four new van categories including the ‘Large Van’ trophy won by Ducato.

“The Fiat Ducato is our Large Van of the Year. Over the past 12 months no other van in its class has come close to matching its popularity and it’s easy to see why operators hold it in such high regard,” says Dan Powell, managing editor, Honest John.

“The Ducato has an extensive range of body styles and payload capacities, while its comfortable cabin and strong diesel engines make it easy to use.”

“I am delighted that the Ducato has won this important new accolade in these hugely popular awards,” says Richard Chamberlain, country manager, Fiat Professional UK. “Ducato is an excellent van choice for large and small fleets, it’s highly sought after and is well thought of within the industry, as this latest industry trophy proves.”

The Fiat Professional Ducato range starts at £23,470 for the 115 HP MultiJet II. A range-topping Sportivo version equipped with 17-inch black alloy wheels, rear view camera, front fog lights and black metallic paint with red “Sportivo” stripes costs from £32,400. The Ducato 130 HP MultiJet II Tecnico is currently available for £289 per month plus initial rental.

For more details on the Fiat Professional Ducato, go to: www.fiatprofessional.co.uk

