FIAT introduces new 2019 500X for North American market

Powered by an all-new, fuel-efficient turbocharged engine and wrapped in head-turning Italian design, the new 2019 Fiat 500X will debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The 2019 Fiat 500X features an all-new, standard-equipped 1.3-liter turbocharged engine with the latest iteration of the FCA exclusive MultiAir (called MultiAir III) valve-actuation technology, engine stop-start (ESS) technology and best-in-class torque. Also standard are a nine-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system with a disconnecting rear axle that contributes to improved fuel efficiency.

In addition to new front and rear fascia designs, the new small FIAT crossover will offer nearly 70 safety and security features that will now include Adaptive Cruise Control and Front Park Assist.

“Our new Italian-designed, fun-to-drive 2019 Fiat 500X comes standard with an all-new, fuel-efficient 1.3-liter turbocharged engine that generates best-in-class torque,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The new 2019 Fiat 500X also features standard all-wheel-drive capability tailored to handle multiple climates and road conditions.”

Available in three model configurations – Pop, Trekking and Trekking Plus, the new 2019 Fiat 500X is manufactured in Italy at the Melfi assembly plant.

Starting at $25,785 U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), including destination, the FIAT brand’s new small crossover will arrive in FIAT studios in the spring of 2019.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: FCA North America