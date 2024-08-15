FEV.io revolutionizes the in-vehicle user experience with infotainment solution driven by generative AI

FEV.io presents an intelligent voice assistant that enables a completely new kind of user experience inside the vehicle

FEV.io, the software brand of global engineering service provider FEV, presents an intelligent voice assistant that enables a completely new kind of user experience inside the vehicle. The solution uses generative AI to understand the needs of drivers and passengers and provide optimal solutions in real time.

The holistic development approach by FEV.io is based on an innovative AI framework. The generative AI, which is integrated into the core of the voice assistant, accesses data from a personal, secure cloud profile of the driver and uses live vehicle data as well as environmental parameters to search for the best possible support for the user in real time.

“In today’s digital and connected world, a new kind of user experience in the vehicle is increasingly expected,” said Dr. Johannes Richenhagen, Managing Director of FEV.io. “Our international team analyzes various everyday situations, outlines possible challenges and develops tailor-made, holistic solutions that guarantee the best possible user experience for the driver. We accompany the development process from the initial idea to the finalized and tested solution ready for series production. And of course, data security and privacy are guaranteed.”

Seamless and intuitive user experience

The times when specific keywords had to be memorized to operate voice assistants are now a matter of the past. The FEV.io approach offers independent solutions for everyday questions. The following example illustrates the complexity of supposedly simple everyday situations in which the new FEV voice assistant can provide added value: From the initial questions “When do I have my next appointment? What do I need to prepare for it?”, further questions such as “Will I get there on time given the current traffic situation? Is my battery charge or fuel level sufficient for this route?” The assistance system automatically considers these subsequent steps and offers appropriate solutions.

The system can also control other vehicle functions like the air conditioning or the infotainment system. From the simple expression “I´m tired”, the generative AI derives measures such as playing stimulating music or lowering the temperature in the interior. The system also determines the next parking area as a navigation destination and encourages the driver to take a break there. In this way, AI can even increase the safety of the driver and other road users.FEV combines its expertise in software development with many years of experience in vehicle development. The team draws on a global network of specialists providing customized solutions.

SOURCE: FEV