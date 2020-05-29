Ferrari: The second phase of the “Back on Track” programme is underway with serological tests for employees’ families

The “Back on Track” programme, introduced by Ferrari to protect the health of its people when production resumes, has now entered its second phase focusing on the families of employees and suppliers operating in-house.

In a tensile structure of approximately 1,000m2 specially created at the Fiorano Circuit, doctors and health workers will welcome and give serological tests to thousands of family members living with the approximately 4,000 employees.

The tests, which are voluntary, provide an initial picture of the state of health. If further investigations are needed, a pharyngeal swab can be given. This takes just a few minutes and will be performed in a dedicated area of the facility, without the person concerned having to leave their car.

With the second step of the project, involving about 18,000 people, diagnostic activities will be extended to the entire “Ferrari Community”.

The results of the test, which will be carried out by the Lifebrain and PGM healthcare establishments, under the medical direction of Dr Maurilio Missere, will be treated with total confidentiality. People will receive the results within about three days and will be able to undergo further tests periodically. The information and aggregated data of the second phase, as well as of the entire “Back on Track” programme, will be shared with Emilia-Romagna Region to provide the Health Authorities with information on best practices for health protection.

SOURCE: Ferrari