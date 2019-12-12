FCA’s new global product development organization will unleash speed-to-market and technological innovation

FCA is leveraging its technological, engineering and management talent by establishing a streamlined product development organization with central leadership and a global footprint.

The new organization will be led by FCA’s Chief Technical Officer Harald Wester.

“The industry has never experienced technological change at the pace we are now seeing,” says FCA Chief Executive Officer Mike Manley. “So, we’re unleashing the creative energy of our engineers and technical experts for the benefit of our customers and stakeholders worldwide.”

This organization structure will reduce complexity and improve delivery effectiveness. The resulting efficiency gains will generate quality improvements while reducing product development timelines – a critical capability in a market defined by accelerating technological transformation.

The new organization consolidates three core activities: engineering; program execution and management; and program support. Until now, product development had been served by multiple organizations that operated as regional sub-groups or stand-alone units.

“Our current structure has produced the most compelling and diverse product lineup in the industry, from Alfa Romeo to Ram and everything in between,” Wester says. “The level of consolidation and integration we are now implementing will further enrich our product offerings – in all markets. And the big winners will be our customers.”

SOURCE: FCA