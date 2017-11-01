FCA US reports October 2017 sales

FCA US LLC today reported sales of 153,373 units, a 13 percent decrease compared with sales in October 2016 (176,609 units).
In October, retail sales of 130,153 units were down 4 percent compared with the same month in 2016 and represented 85 percent of total sales. In line with FCA’s strategy to reduce sales to the daily rental segment, fleet sales of 23,220 units were down, as expected, 43 percent year over year. Fleet sales represented 15 percent of total FCA US October sales.
The Ram pickup truck and the all-new Jeep® Compass each posted their best October sales ever. Sales of the Compass were up 81 percent year over year in the month. Other FCA US vehicles posting year-over-year sales increases in the month were the Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Renegade, Ram pickup truck, Dodge Charger, Dodge Durango and Fiat 500L.
Jeep Brand
The all-new Jeep Compass recorded its best October sales ever. Compass sales were up 81 percent, compared with the same month a year ago. The Jeep Cherokee turned in a 19 percent increase and its best sales month so far this year. Jeep brand retail sales increased 3 percent year over year in October, compared with the same month a year ago. In October, the Jeep Grand Cherokee beat its competition for the seventh-consecutive year at the Texas Truck Rodeo, hosted by the Texas Automotive Writers Association (TAWA). The Grand Cherokee Trailhawk topped the Mid-size SUV category, while the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon won the Off-road SUV category. The Jeep Renegade took the Subcompact SUV category. Additionally, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk took home the Best Value Off-Road award at the Active Lifestyle Vehicle (AVL) competition.
Ram Truck Brand
Ram pickup truck sales were up 1 percent in October, compared with the same month a year ago. It was the pickup truck’s best October sales ever. The Ram Truck brand won two pickup truck categories during TAWA’s Texas Truck Rodeo in October. The 2018 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Southfork won the Luxury Pickup Truck category and grabbed the highest overall interior score. The 2018 Ram 2500 Limited Tungsten topped the Heavy Duty Pickup Truck category. Additionally, the 2018 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Southfork took home the top award in the High Luxury Off-Road category at the AVL competition.
Dodge Brand
Sales of the Dodge Charger were up 19 percent while Dodge Durango SUV sales increased 11 percent in October, compared with the same month a year ago. It was the Durango’s best October sales since 2006. The Durango SRT won the Full-size SUV category and received the highest overall performance score during last month’s TAWA competition in Texas. Additionally, the Dodge Durango SRT took home the Luxury Family award at the AVL competition.
FIAT Brand
Sales of the Fiat 500L increased 34 percent last month for its best October sales since 2015. A redesigned exterior gives the 2018 500L an updated look, with new front and rear fascia design, bodyside molding design, wheel designs, daytime running light lens and rear side reflector design.
Chrysler Brand
The Chrysler brand last month announced that the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica is now available with a customized, athletic look with the new S Appearance Package. With the S Appearance Package, the 2018 Pacifica gets a sporty look featuring black accents inside and out. Additionally, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid took home the top award in the Best Value Family category at the AVL competition.
Alfa Romeo Brand
Alfa Romeo brand sales of 1,205 units were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago as the launch of the all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV continues in U.S. dealerships. The Stelvio was crowned Crossover of Texas and also took home honors for Luxury Crossover of Texas and Most Drives at TAWA’s annual Texas Truck Rodeo in October.
|FCA US LLC Sales Summary October 2017
|Month Sales
|Vol %
|CYTD Sales
|Vol %
|Model
|Curr Yr
|Pr Yr
|Change
|Curr Yr
|Pr Yr
|Change
|Compass
|11,207
|6,207
|81%
|65,142
|79,123
|-18%
|Patriot
|1,235
|9,510
|-87%
|40,111
|105,549
|-62%
|Wrangler
|13,391
|14,469
|-7%
|163,533
|163,096
|0%
|Cherokee
|16,138
|13,531
|19%
|133,973
|171,877
|-22%
|Grand Cherokee
|17,215
|17,867
|-4%
|198,460
|171,793
|16%
|Renegade
|7,888
|7,242
|9%
|88,097
|84,494
|4%
|JEEP BRAND
|67,074
|68,826
|-3%
|689,316
|775,932
|-11%
|200
|499
|2,843
|-82%
|17,766
|51,802
|-66%
|300
|2,917
|3,051
|-4%
|42,560
|47,091
|-10%
|Town & Country
|9
|529
|-98%
|566
|58,455
|-99%
|Pacifica
|7,593
|7,758
|-2%
|93,935
|43,330
|New
|CHRYSLER BRAND
|11,018
|14,181
|-22%
|154,827
|200,678
|-23%
|Dart
|172
|2,407
|-93%
|9,815
|39,674
|-75%
|Avenger
|0
|0
|100%
|12
|44
|-73%
|Charger
|8,096
|6,792
|19%
|75,474
|79,062
|-5%
|Challenger
|3,893
|4,127
|-6%
|56,169
|55,268
|2%
|Viper
|17
|62
|-73%
|569
|509
|12%
|Journey
|4,719
|11,912
|-60%
|80,375
|89,858
|-11%
|Caravan
|2,431
|11,563
|-79%
|110,023
|114,295
|-4%
|Durango
|5,148
|4,651
|11%
|57,829
|57,744
|0%
|DODGE BRAND
|24,476
|41,514
|-41%
|390,266
|436,454
|-11%
|Ram P/U
|44,201
|43,891
|1%
|419,102
|404,977
|3%
|Cargo Van
|0
|0
|0%
|0
|21
|-100%
|ProMaster Van
|2,638
|4,500
|-41%
|34,576
|31,044
|11%
|ProMaster City
|992
|1,052
|-6%
|12,846
|13,701
|-6%
|RAM BRAND
|47,831
|49,443
|-3%
|466,524
|449,743
|4%
|500
|801
|1,276
|-37%
|11,236
|12,879
|-13%
|500L
|159
|119
|34%
|1,426
|2,920
|-51%
|500X
|561
|783
|-28%
|6,436
|10,047
|-36%
|Spider
|248
|444
|New
|3,923
|1,875
|New
|FIAT BRAND
|1,769
|2,622
|-33%
|23,021
|27,721
|-17%
|Giulia
|726
|0
|New
|7,136
|7
|New
|Alfa 4C
|45
|23
|96%
|354
|434
|-18%
|Stelvio
|434
|0
|New
|1,067
|0
|New
|ALFA ROMEO
|1,205
|23
|5139%
|8,557
|441
|1840%
|FCA US LLC
|153,373
|176,609
|-13%
|1,732,511
|1,890,969
|-8%
Method of Determining FCA US LLC’s Monthly Sales. FCA US’s reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US’s employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US’s reported revenues, which are based on FCA US’s sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows:
- Sales to retail customers by dealers in the U.S. are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report (“NVDR”) system and are determined as the sum of (A) all sales recorded by dealers during the month net of all unwound transactions recorded to the end of that month (whether the original sale was recorded in the current month or any prior month); plus (B) all sales of vehicles during that month attributable to past unwinds that had previously been reversed in determining monthly sales (in the current or prior months).
- Fleet sales are recorded upon the shipment of the vehicle by FCA US to the customer or end user.
- Other retail sales are recorded either (A) when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system (for sales by dealers in Puerto Rico and limited sales made through distributors that submit NVDRs in the same manner as for sales by U.S. dealers) or (B) upon receipt of a similar delivery notification (for vehicles for which NVDRs are not entered such as vehicles for FCA employees).