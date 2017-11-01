FCA US reports October 2017 sales

FCA US LLC today reported sales of 153,373 units, a 13 percent decrease compared with sales in October 2016 (176,609 units).

In October, retail sales of 130,153 units were down 4 percent compared with the same month in 2016 and represented 85 percent of total sales. In line with FCA’s strategy to reduce sales to the daily rental segment, fleet sales of 23,220 units were down, as expected, 43 percent year over year. Fleet sales represented 15 percent of total FCA US October sales.

The Ram pickup truck and the all-new Jeep® Compass each posted their best October sales ever. Sales of the Compass were up 81 percent year over year in the month. Other FCA US vehicles posting year-over-year sales increases in the month were the Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Renegade, Ram pickup truck, Dodge Charger, Dodge Durango and Fiat 500L.

Jeep Brand

The all-new Jeep Compass recorded its best October sales ever. Compass sales were up 81 percent, compared with the same month a year ago. The Jeep Cherokee turned in a 19 percent increase and its best sales month so far this year. Jeep brand retail sales increased 3 percent year over year in October, compared with the same month a year ago. In October, the Jeep Grand Cherokee beat its competition for the seventh-consecutive year at the Texas Truck Rodeo, hosted by the Texas Automotive Writers Association (TAWA). The Grand Cherokee Trailhawk topped the Mid-size SUV category, while the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon won the Off-road SUV category. The Jeep Renegade took the Subcompact SUV category. Additionally, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk took home the Best Value Off-Road award at the Active Lifestyle Vehicle (AVL) competition.

Ram Truck Brand

Ram pickup truck sales were up 1 percent in October, compared with the same month a year ago. It was the pickup truck’s best October sales ever. The Ram Truck brand won two pickup truck categories during TAWA’s Texas Truck Rodeo in October. The 2018 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Southfork won the Luxury Pickup Truck category and grabbed the highest overall interior score. The 2018 Ram 2500 Limited Tungsten topped the Heavy Duty Pickup Truck category. Additionally, the 2018 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Southfork took home the top award in the High Luxury Off-Road category at the AVL competition.

Dodge Brand

Sales of the Dodge Charger were up 19 percent while Dodge Durango SUV sales increased 11 percent in October, compared with the same month a year ago. It was the Durango’s best October sales since 2006. The Durango SRT won the Full-size SUV category and received the highest overall performance score during last month’s TAWA competition in Texas. Additionally, the Dodge Durango SRT took home the Luxury Family award at the AVL competition.

FIAT Brand

Sales of the Fiat 500L increased 34 percent last month for its best October sales since 2015. A redesigned exterior gives the 2018 500L an updated look, with new front and rear fascia design, bodyside molding design, wheel designs, daytime running light lens and rear side reflector design.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand last month announced that the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica is now available with a customized, athletic look with the new S Appearance Package. With the S Appearance Package, the 2018 Pacifica gets a sporty look featuring black accents inside and out. Additionally, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid took home the top award in the Best Value Family category at the AVL competition.

Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 1,205 units were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago as the launch of the all-new Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV continues in U.S. dealerships. The Stelvio was crowned Crossover of Texas and also took home honors for Luxury Crossover of Texas and Most Drives at TAWA’s annual Texas Truck Rodeo in October.

FCA US LLC Sales Summary October 2017 Month Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 11,207 6,207 81% 65,142 79,123 -18% Patriot 1,235 9,510 -87% 40,111 105,549 -62% Wrangler 13,391 14,469 -7% 163,533 163,096 0% Cherokee 16,138 13,531 19% 133,973 171,877 -22% Grand Cherokee 17,215 17,867 -4% 198,460 171,793 16% Renegade 7,888 7,242 9% 88,097 84,494 4% JEEP BRAND 67,074 68,826 -3% 689,316 775,932 -11% 200 499 2,843 -82% 17,766 51,802 -66% 300 2,917 3,051 -4% 42,560 47,091 -10% Town & Country 9 529 -98% 566 58,455 -99% Pacifica 7,593 7,758 -2% 93,935 43,330 New CHRYSLER BRAND 11,018 14,181 -22% 154,827 200,678 -23% Dart 172 2,407 -93% 9,815 39,674 -75% Avenger 0 0 100% 12 44 -73% Charger 8,096 6,792 19% 75,474 79,062 -5% Challenger 3,893 4,127 -6% 56,169 55,268 2% Viper 17 62 -73% 569 509 12% Journey 4,719 11,912 -60% 80,375 89,858 -11% Caravan 2,431 11,563 -79% 110,023 114,295 -4% Durango 5,148 4,651 11% 57,829 57,744 0% DODGE BRAND 24,476 41,514 -41% 390,266 436,454 -11% Ram P/U 44,201 43,891 1% 419,102 404,977 3% Cargo Van 0 0 0% 0 21 -100% ProMaster Van 2,638 4,500 -41% 34,576 31,044 11% ProMaster City 992 1,052 -6% 12,846 13,701 -6% RAM BRAND 47,831 49,443 -3% 466,524 449,743 4% 500 801 1,276 -37% 11,236 12,879 -13% 500L 159 119 34% 1,426 2,920 -51% 500X 561 783 -28% 6,436 10,047 -36% Spider 248 444 New 3,923 1,875 New FIAT BRAND 1,769 2,622 -33% 23,021 27,721 -17% Giulia 726 0 New 7,136 7 New Alfa 4C 45 23 96% 354 434 -18% Stelvio 434 0 New 1,067 0 New ALFA ROMEO 1,205 23 5139% 8,557 441 1840% FCA US LLC 153,373 176,609 -13% 1,732,511 1,890,969 -8%

Method of Determining FCA US LLC’s Monthly Sales. FCA US’s reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US’s employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US’s reported revenues, which are based on FCA US’s sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows:

Sales to retail customers by dealers in the U.S. are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report (“NVDR”) system and are determined as the sum of (A) all sales recorded by dealers during the month net of all unwound transactions recorded to the end of that month (whether the original sale was recorded in the current month or any prior month); plus (B) all sales of vehicles during that month attributable to past unwinds that had previously been reversed in determining monthly sales (in the current or prior months).

Fleet sales are recorded upon the shipment of the vehicle by FCA US to the customer or end user.

Other retail sales are recorded either (A) when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system (for sales by dealers in Puerto Rico and limited sales made through distributors that submit NVDRs in the same manner as for sales by U.S. dealers) or (B) upon receipt of a similar delivery notification (for vehicles for which NVDRs are not entered such as vehicles for FCA employees).

