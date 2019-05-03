FCA US announces final approval of settlements

FCA US LLC has received final approval of a class-action settlement that ends a dispute about performance of certain vehicles equipped with 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engines.

The Court also approved consent decrees between FCA US, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and agreements with all 50 states and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, all of which were reached in January.

The settlements contain no findings of wrongdoing, nor admission of any wrongdoing, by FCA US.

The approvals open the official benefit period for affected customers, paving the way for free engine-control software updates and an extended powertrain warranty for diesel-powered 2014-2016 Ram 1500 pickups and Jeep® Grand Cherokee SUVs.

The software update does not affect average fuel economy, drivability, durability, engine noise, vibration, or other driving characteristics of the vehicles.

The class-action settlement also provides monetary compensation to eligible customers. Class members may submit claims at www.EcoDieselSettlement.com; customers with questions may call 1-833-280-4748.

Class members who submit a timely and valid claim will receive a cash payment. Under the class action settlement, owners may receive up to $3,075, while lessees may receive up to $990. Eligible former owners and former lessees are entitled to receive up to $990.

The deadline for class-action claim submissions is February 3, 2021. Claims will not be considered if vehicle software is not updated by May 3, 2021, through a certified Jeep or Ram dealer. Former owners and lessees must submit valid claims by August 1, 2019.

As part of the separate consent decree with the EPA and CARB, FCA US has agreed to apprise an independent auditor of the status of various initiatives within the Company, such as training advancements and certification process improvements. To date, FCA US has launched three-quarters of these initiatives with one-third already complete.

