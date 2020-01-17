FCA offers multiple exhibits and driving experiences at the 2020 Houston Auto Show

FCA will roll into the Houston Auto Show on Jan. 22 with a variety of displays and interactive experiences, featuring Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge//SRT, FIAT, Jeep® and Ram brand vehicles.

Alfa Romeo Brand

The Alfa Romeo display will feature the Alfa Romeo Giulia, the reigning “Performance Sedan of Texas,” awarded by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA). The brand will also feature the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, bringing world-class performance, seductive Italian style and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize SUV segment. Since its founding in Milan, Italy, in 1910, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and exclusive cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as both the Giulia and Stelvio feature impressive product enhancements with the new 2020 model year. Both vehicles receive an updated interior with upgraded customer touchpoints, added storage and a reimagined console. Key, new, standard equipment includes an all-new 8.8-inch touchscreen display, forward collision warning, 12-month subscription to SiriusXM and new connected services, and available wireless charging and level II autonomous driving capability. Stelvio Sport trims and above receive the all-new body-color appearance kit, giving the vehicle a more premium and striking presence with the addition of painted wheel, lower rocker and rear fascia moldings.

Chrysler Brand

As a four-time consecutive winner of TAWA’s “Family Car of Texas,” the Chrysler Pacifica and the Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the all-new Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, tri-pane panoramic sunroof, and a full array of comfort, convenience and driver assistance technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica is a no-compromises minivan ideally suited for today’s families. The Pacifica Hybrid is the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and more than 30 miles of all-electric range.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: FCA