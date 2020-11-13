FCA Canada’s Windsor assembly plant kicks off production of 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is now rolling off the line at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will start arriving in dealerships before the end of the year, giving families the option of the first and still the only plug-in hybrid minivan in the industry or available all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability combined with class-exclusive second- and third-row Stow ‘n Go seating, both offering 116 standard and available safety and security features, the most in the industry.

“FCA invented the minivan segment, and the new-for-2021 Chrysler Pacifica continues to drive our leadership and innovation,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “Whether it’s all-weather driving capability with Stow ‘n Go seating or more than 80 MPGe [2.9 Le/100 km] and no range anxiety with the only plug-in hybrid minivan in the segment, the new Chrysler Pacifica gives families what they want and options that best fit their busy lives.”

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica will continue to feature two powertrain options for the five gas and four hybrid models, including the 3.6-litre Pentastar engine with 287 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque. The Pacifica Hybrid powertrain achieves more than 50 kilometres (30 miles) in electric-only mode, a fuel efficiency of 2.9 Le/100 km and greater than 800 kilometres (500 miles) of total driving range.

The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica opened for orders in September, at a starting Canadian manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $44,795, with AWD available at a starting Canadian MSRP of $48,295 (all prices exclude destination). The Pacifica Hybrid starts at an MSRP of $53,995 and continues to be eligible for a $5,000 federal tax credit, as well as any provincial credits.

Redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica offers the most advanced AWD system in its class and is the only vehicle to offer AWD along with Stow ‘n Go seating. The vehicle will also offer 116 standard and available safety and security features – the most in the industry.

New LED lights and available Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB) are now offered, plus existing available safety equipment, including Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection, ParkSense Rear Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, electronic stability control (ESC), Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, eight air bags and more.

The Chrysler Pacifica’s AWD system – the first available in a Chrysler minivan since 2004 – is fully automatic and the only one in the segment capable of transferring 100 per cent of the available engine torque to the rear wheels, or whichever wheels have more available traction. The Pacifica AWD system is also able to sense and stop the drive shaft from spinning when AWD is not required, a class-exclusive feature in the segment that improves efficiency.

The AWD system also employs a brake-lock differential system to help enhance traction, with fully automatic torque distribution between each wheel. If one wheel on an axle loses traction, the system applies the brake to the low-traction wheel, redirecting torque through the differential to the wheel with more traction.

The AWD system engages automatically, based on a variety of sensor inputs that signal when enhanced traction is beneficial, including:

Cold exterior temperature

Use of windshield wipers

Slip detected at the front wheels

Heavy acceleration at certain vehicle speeds, such as overtaking during passing

Electronic stability control activation

Abrupt steering or sudden throttle inputs

Rough road conditions/grades

The Pacifica Hybrid remains the perfect family vehicle, offering seating capacity for up to seven passengers, with second-row captain’s chairs and third-row Stow ‘n Go seating. Family-friendly functionality features include hands-free sliding doors and liftgate.

The segment’s first hybrid vehicle features an FCA-designed, innovative dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a specially modified version of the 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine. The Pacifica Hybrid is designed to offer a seamless driving experience, with no need for the driver to select between electric and hybrid modes.

The 2021 Pacifica’s new exterior design expression is much more deeply sculpted, athletic and modern in character, with utility-vehicle-inspired design cues. A new top-of-the-line Pinnacle model sets a new standard in the segment with a sophisticated, luxurious interior that incorporates a new integrated Ultra console — the most functional centre console in its class — and elite appointments, such as quilted Nappa Caramel leather seats with new matching lumbar comfort pillows.

The all-new Uconnect 5 system, standard across the 2021 Pacifica lineup, includes a largest-in-class 10.1-inch standard touchscreen, which is nearly 20 percent larger than the screen it replaces. The system is five times faster and allows for up to five unique profiles, along with a valet mode, features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and brings in-vehicle Amazon Alexa capabilities, so Alexa functions used in the home can now be done inside the vehicle.

The new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica also gives parents a bird’s-eye view of their most precious cargo thanks to the new available FamCAM interior camera, which delivers a best-in-class, high-definition image and allows the driver a view of rear-facing child seat occupants in the second row and even allows them to zoom in on passengers. Another first for the segment, new USB Type C ports allow devices to charge up to four times faster than standard USB outlets.

2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan

November also marks the start of production for the 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan, available exclusively for Canada. The new-generation Chrysler Grand Caravan offers even more value for those who seek the quintessential family vehicle. Designed with budget-friendly family customers in mind, the Grand Caravan delivers an exceptional driving experience. Standard features and utilities include seven-passenger seating and the Uconnect 4 system with a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility.

Well-equipped to stand against the competition, the 2020 Chrysler Grand Caravan has a starting Canadian MSRP of $37,995. The SXT model has an MSRP of $39,995. Available options include SafetyTec Group and Stow ‘n Place roof rack with optional Cold Weather Group, Power Group, Trailer-Tow Group and single overhead DVD on the Grand Caravan SXT.

