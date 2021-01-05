FCA Canada reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results; grows retail market share

FCA Canada today reported fourth-quarter 2020 sales of 46,495 vehicles, an increase of five per cent from 44,427 sold in Q4 of 2019.

Despite unprecedented market challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, FCA Canada closed calendar year 2020 with its fourth quarter retail sales up six per cent from the previous year.

“I commend our dealer network coast-to-coast for their careful work and dedication through a very difficult year,” said David Buckingham, President and CEO, FCA Canada. “They faced each challenge head on and with a positive attitude, putting the safety of our customers and their staff first. Our growth in retail market share is proof positive that this was and continues to be the right approach.”

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Jeep brand showed its might with sales up 16 per cent with 16,000 vehicles sold, compared with 13,767 sold in Q4 of 2019. Quarterly records were set for both Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler with sales up 54 and 20 percent respectively. For the calendar year, Gladiator sales rose 130 per cent with 4,481 vehicles sold, up from 1,950 sold in 2019.

The fourth quarter also saw Brand increases for Chrysler with sales up 36 per cent; Dodge with sales up 13 per cent and Alfa Romeo with sales up 24 per cent.

In the first quarter of 2021, new product offerings will include the Ram 1500 TRX, Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, the refreshed Dodge Durango and the refreshed Chrysler Pacifica.

Canada Sales Summary OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2020 Q4 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 1,665 1,218 37% 4,692 7,652 -39% Patriot 0 0 NA 0 0 NA Wrangler 6,241 5,205 20% 21,262 25,659 -17% Gladiator 1,184 770 54% 4,481 1,950 130% Cherokee 2,819 2,375 19% 8,568 14,687 -42% Grand Cherokee 4,042 4,092 -1% 15,521 19,459 -20% Renegade 49 107 -54% 353 664 -47% JEEP BRAND 16,000 13,767 16% 54,877 70,071 -22% 300 71 123 -42% 447 1,949 -77% 200 0 0 NA 0 1 NA Pacifica 896 609 47% 2,733 3,731 -27% Chrysler Grand Caravan 27 0 NEW 27 0 NEW CHRYSLER BRAND 994 732 36% 3,207 5,681 -44% Dart 0 0 NA 0 1 NA Charger 836 164 410% 1,659 3,425 -52% Challenger 267 182 47% 1,368 2,041 -33% Viper 0 1 -100% 1 2 -50% Journey 86 201 -57% 420 2,184 -81% Caravan 4,508 5,166 -13% 22,883 27,382 -16% Durango 2,485 1,538 62% 5,668 9,220 -39% DODGE BRAND 8,182 7,252 13% 31,999 44,255 -28% Ram P/U 20,435 21,439 -5% 83,672 96,763 -14% ProMaster Van 516 969 -47% 3,518 4,483 -22% ProMaster City 145 44 230% 558 725 -23% RAM BRAND 21,096 22,452 -6% 87,748 101,971 -14% Giulia 48 44 9% 188 242 -22% Alfa 4C 1 3 -67% 17 39 -56% Alfa Stelvio 151 114 32% 488 458 7% ALFA BRAND 200 161 24% 693 739 -6% 500 0 20 -100% 18 117 -85% 500L 0 0 NA 11 12 -8% 500X 2 13 -85% 34 50 -32% Spider 21 30 -30% 165 205 -20% FIAT BRAND 23 63 -63% 228 384 -41% TOTAL FCA CANADA 46,495 44,427 5% 178,752 223,101 -20%

SOURCE: FCA