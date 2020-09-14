FCA Canada: FCA unveils 2021 Dodge Charger and Durango Enforcer vehicles

Ordering is now open for the 2021 Dodge Charger Enforcer and Dodge Durango Enforcer vehicles, equipped with new transmissions and high-tech options designed to enhance officer safety, responsiveness and fuel efficiency.

“Designed and built based on input from our Police Advisory Board and direct officer feedback, the 2021 Dodge Charger and Durango Enforcer deliver on our promise to offer police agencies the most advanced law-enforcement vehicle lineup in the industry whether as a sedan or a sport-utility vehicle,” said Head of U.S. Sales Jeff Kommor.

2021 Dodge Charger Enforcer

The Charger Enforcer will now offer the TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission on both available powertrain options: the all-new V-6 all-wheel drive (AWD), with increased horsepower and torque, and the legendary V-8 HEMI® rear-wheel drive. These new powertrain combinations meet or exceed the Charger Enforcer’s previous performance profiles in all key categories of acceleration, braking and handling. These improvements are also expected to enable increased fuel efficiency.

Other new standard features include a top speed setting of 225 kilometres per hour (140 mph) with the ability for customers to configure and limit top speed for specific agency needs, electric power steering, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an increased Gross Vehicle Weight Rating of 2,495 kilograms (5,500 pounds) to accommodate additional payload.

Production of the Charger Enforcer starts in the fourth quarter at the Brampton (Ontario) Assembly Plant.

2021 Dodge Durango Enforcer AWD

The 2021 Dodge Durango Enforcer will offer more than 20 new features.

Featuring standard all-wheel drive, the 2021 Durango Enforcer is powered by the standard 3.6-litre V-6 Pentastar engine or the optional legendary 5.7-litre HEMI V-8 engine, both mated to the TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission. Other notable available features include an IP-mounted shift lever to free up valuable space in the centre console area, black steel wheels with chrome centre caps, four programmable auxiliary switches and police-specific front seats to accommodate duty belts and enable easier access to seat belt latch points.

“These features, such as the new IP-mounted shift lever, free up valuable space between the front seats to accommodate the police aftermarket equipment needed for the officers to accomplish their jobs,” Kommor said.

Other key features now being offered are the upfit-friendly Vehicle Systems Interface Module, a heavy-duty ‘BR9’ brake package, standard vinyl flooring and a tri-zone climate control system designed with K-9 units in mind. The Durango Enforcer has an available top speed setting of 209 km/h (130 mph) with the ability for customers to configure and limit for specific agency needs.

Production of the 2021 Dodge Durango Enforcer starts in the first quarter of 2021 at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit.

