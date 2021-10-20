FCA Bank awarded at Motor Finance 2021 with ‘Best Finance Product of the year’ and ‘Best Mobility Solution’

FCA Bank's GO4Xe, the financing product for Plug-in Hybrid vehicles, awarded 'Best Finance Product of the year'

At the 7th edition of the Motor Finance Europe Awards 2021, which took place yesterday in Munich, Germany, FCA Bank was awarded the “Best Finance Product of the Year” and the “Best Mobility Solution”. The first prize was awarded for FCA Bank’s GO4xe financing product for Plug-in Hybrid vehicles, and the second for Leasys’s innovative eco-sustainable car sharing scheme, LeasysGO!. The event, sponsored by the UK’s Motor Finance magazine, brought together leading international car finance players from across Europe to celebrate the most innovative initiatives and meet key challenges in the sector.

Giacomo Carelli, CEO and General Manager of FCA Bank, spoke at the opening ceremony delivered the keynote address entitled “Making the switch to electric mobility in the Motor Finance industry”, illustrating the new financing solutions for electric vehicles and how these solutions can fulfil the needs of consumers sensitive to increasingly green mobility, using hybrid and electric models.

Juan Manuel Pino, Head of Sales & Marketing and CSR at FCA Bank, also attended the event and collected the two coveted awards during the ceremony.

The Motor Finance Awards are organized in partnership with BDA (Banken der Automobilwirtschaft), the association that brings together the captive banks of all major car manufacturers in Germany. Through various live presentations, case studies, debates and panel discussions, this year’s edition offered a valuable opportunity to discuss the future of mobility in Europe.

SOURCE: Stellantis