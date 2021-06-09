Faurecia to enrich display technologies and immersive experiences offer with the acquisition of DesignLED

Faurecia, one of the world’s leading automotive technology companies, announced today that it has acquired designLED

Faurecia, one of the world’s leading automotive technology companies, announced today that it has acquired designLED. The Scotland-based company, specialized in advanced backlighting technologies, will strengthen Faurecia’s offer for display technologies and enrich its immersive experiences for the Cockpit of the Future.

DesignLED’s offer is built on a rich intellectual property portfolio as well as advanced modelling and simulation capabilities. Its flexible, energy-efficient backlighting technologies can be adapted to virtually any automotive surface, including complex displays and interiors.

Combined with the IRYSTec’s strength in image experience and processing, designLED will enable Faurecia to develop new types of advanced backlighting for use cases that promote safety, personalization, and convenience. This will give Faurecia Clarion Electronics greater design freedom for new generations of displays that are easy to integrate in any type of cockpit configuration.

DesignLED’s advanced technologies and team will enrich Faurecia Clarion Electronics’ display technologies ecosystem. Immersive experiences are fast becoming a defining factor in mobility, and through the acquisition of designLED we aim to strengthen Faurecia’s unique positioning in cockpit user experiences. Edouard da Silva

Displays global product line director at Faurecia

SOURCE: Faurecia