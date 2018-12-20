Faurecia invests in ESP Consulting to develop wellness solutions for occupants inside the cockpit

Faurecia, one of the world’s leading automotive technology companies, today announced an investment in ESP Consulting, an innovative French lab that uses cognitive science to optimize human well-being and performance in different situations. Faurecia’s objective is to better assess the human impact of its technologies for predictive and personalized use cases inside the cockpit.

David Degrange, Vice President Cockpit of the Future, Faurecia: “Through its expertise in gathering relevant data on vehicle occupants under real conditions, ESP Consulting will give Faurecia a credible scientific platform and greater insight into human factors. This will enable us to offer innovative wellness solutions designed primarily to improve postural comfort, diminish fatigue, reduce stress and eliminate motion sickness.”

Jean-Bernard Fabre, Founder and CEO of ESP Consulting: “The partnership with Faurecia is an incredible growth accelerator, which will allow us to expand our laboratory and facilitate our international deployment. This strategy will involve the construction of two very high-tech spaces: the biosensor-based driving simulator, fruit of our partnerships with racing teams and an environmental chamber, a very unique device for studying human behavior in a specific climatic situations.”

Faurecia Ventures invests in up-and-coming companies that have the capacity to strengthen the Group’s innovation strategy by identifying, incubating and investing in startups with relevant technologies for the Cockpit of the Future and Sustainable Mobility.

Source: Faurecia