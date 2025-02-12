Faraday Future hosts event in New York City for investment bankers and fund managers, presenting latest business advancements with FF and the FX brand

The Company intends to establish an office in the New York metro area to support FF’s investor relations function.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”, “Faraday Future”, or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it plans to open an office in the New York Metro area to support FF’s investor relations function. The Company recently hosted a private event in New York City for investment bankers and fund managers.

During the event, Jerry Wang, President of FF Global Partners and Head of Corporate Development, FFIE (Consultant) provided a comprehensive business update for not only FF but also the latest advancements in the company’s FX brand initiatives and plans for 2025. He led an interactive Q&A session, addressing inquiries about the Company and market trends.

“The East Coast market presents a significant opportunity for FF and FX brands,” said Jerry Wang. “With our cutting-edge technology and luxury EV offerings, we are confident that consumers in this region will embrace our vision for the future of intelligent mobility.”

As FF continues to push the boundaries of innovation, the company remains committed to expanding its footprint and engaging with key stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of the Company’s next generation of vehicles.

