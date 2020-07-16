Family famous: 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan available exclusively for Canada

The Chrysler brand today announced the next chapter of its award-winning minivans, the 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan, exclusively for Canada.

Canada’s favourite minivan lineup for more than three decades is expanding for the 2021 model year with the addition of the new-generation Chrysler Grand Caravan. It offers even more value for those who seek the quintessential family vehicle. Designed with budget-friendly family customers in mind, the Grand Caravan delivers an exceptional driving experience. Standard features and utilities include seven-passenger seating and the Uconnect 4 system with a seven-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility. Well-equipped to stand against the competition, the Grand Caravan is a no-compromise minivan at an unbeatable value.

“We’re incredibly proud to maintain the ‘Grand Caravan’ nameplate exclusively in the Canadian marketplace,” said David Buckingham, President and CEO, FCA Canada. “Particularly here in Canada, that name has become synonymous with affordable, safe and innovative family transportation that the 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan builds upon.”

As the first company to introduce the minivan and through six generations of the vehicle, FCA Canada has innovated 115 minivan firsts. The company has sold more than 15 million minivans globally since 1983, twice as many as any other manufacturer over the past 37 years.

The 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan is built at the Windsor Assembly Plant (Ont.) and goes on sale in the third quarter of 2020.

New for 2021:

Expanding the award-winning FCA Canada minivan lineup, the Chrysler Grand Caravan now offers two value-add models – Grand Caravan (base) and Grand Caravan SXT

The 2020 Chrysler Grand Caravan has a starting Canadian Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $37,995. The SXT model has an MSRP of $39,995.

Available options on the Grand Caravan and Grand Caravan SXT include SafetyTec Group and Stow ‘n Place roof rack with optional Cold Weather Group, Power Group, Trailer-Tow Group and single overhead DVD on the Grand Caravan SXT

Highlights:

The Chrysler Grand Caravan minivan features the next generation of the award-winning Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine, which delivers 287 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque, and is mated to a segment-first TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission

With standard seven-passenger seating, Chrysler Grand Caravan delivers a smooth, exceptionally quiet and comfortable ride for the entire family

The Grand Caravan includes a standard second-row bench seat and third-row Stow ‘n Go fold-in-floor 60/40 split-folding bench seat. Eight-passenger seating and second-row Stow ‘n Go fold-in-floor seats with in-floor storage and Easy Tilt seats are available

Grand Caravan’s available SafetyTec Group includes ParkSense Rear Park Assist with Stop, Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection, Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking and Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking

The Chrysler Grand Caravan comes standard with a 3.5-inch digital information display and offers the Uconnect 4 system with a 7-inch touch screen, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Apple CarPlay enables iPhone users to access Apple Maps, Messages, phone and Apple Music through Siri Voice Control or the Uconnect touch screen Android Auto enables easy and safe access to Google Voice Search, Google Maps and Google Play Music via the Uconnect touch screen or steering wheel controls Uconnect 4 system includes fast startup time, enhanced processing power, vivid imagery, high resolution and sharp graphics

Other standard conveniences include ParkView Rear Back-up Camera and hands-free communication with Bluetooth streaming audio

The Chrysler Grand Caravan comes standard with six speakers and Active Noise Cancellation

The 2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan is built at the Windsor Assembly Plant (Ontario)

Model Lineup

For 2021, the Chrysler Grand Caravan lineup consists of two models: Grand Caravan (base) and Grand Caravan SXT.

Grand Caravan (base)

The Grand Caravan serves as the entry-level model in the Grand Caravan lineup and includes an impressive list of high-value standard features, including:

3.6-litre Pentastar V-6 engine delivering 287 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque

TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission

Seven-passenger seating with second-row bench seat and third-row Stow ‘n Go 60/40 bench seat

Floor tray and console

Lower instrument panel cubby bin

Uconnect 4 system with a seven-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Hands-free communication with integrated voice command

Six-speaker audio system and media hub with USB and auxiliary input jacks

3.5-inch digital vehicle information display cluster

17-inch steel wheels with covers

Keyless Enter ‘n Go with proximity entry (driver door) and push-button start

Power windows with one-touch driver, power second-row windows

Dual-zone climate control

Active noise cancellation

Cruise control

Tilit/telescoping steering column

Safety features: Electronic stability control Front seat side, side-curtain and driver/front passenger knee blocker air bags Tire Pressure Monitoring Rain Brake Support and Ready Alert Braking Hill-start Assist Electric parking brake with safe hold Sliding door alert warning Heated exterior mirrors ParkView Rear Back-up Camera



Grand Caravan SXT

The Grand Caravan SXT includes all the standard content found on the Grand Caravan, plus:

Seven-passenger seating with second-row removable bucket seats and third-row Stow ‘n Go 60/40 bench seat

Second-row in-floor storage bins

Power eight-way adjustable driver seat with four-way power lumbar adjust

17-inch silver aluminum wheels

Tri-zone climate control with rear air-conditioning/heating

Power front windows with one-touch up and down

Steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Automatic headlamps

Front and rear interior LED reading lamps

Front and rear floor mats

Interior observation mirror

Available Exterior Colours:

Billet Metallic Coat

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat

Bright White Clear Coat

Granite Crystal Metallic Coat

Ocean Blue Metallic Coat

Velvet Red Pearl Coat

Available Interior Colours:

Black (cloth)

Toffee (cloth)

SOURCE: FCA