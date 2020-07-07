Eyesight Technologies: SAFE Act brings driver monitoring regulations to forefront on US Transportation conversation

Eyesight Technologies, an AI computer vision solutions leader, reacted today after Senators Edward Markey (D-Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (D- Conn.) introduced the ‘‘Stay Aware For Everyone” (SAFE) Act of 2020’ to the United States Congress as part of four bills to reduce accidents and improve automotive safety.

Accounting for an estimated 80% of all car accidents and 25% of accident-related fatalities, distracted driving is one of the greatest threats on the road today. The SAFE act will require the United States Department of Transportation to conduct research into the use of Driver Monitoring Solutions (DMS) to reduce accidents, driver disengagement, and driver complacency due to automation. The bill would also require the department to issue a final ruling to mandate the installation of driver monitoring systems in all new passenger vehicles within two years of the ruling.

“The SAFE Act is a major breakthrough for automobile safety in the United States,” said David Tolub, CEO of Eyesight Technologies. “With the EU already mandating the need for DMS and vital ADAS by 2022, the SAFE Act is the first time the United States government has moved on this level to look at how technology can protect drivers from the danger of distractions and drowsiness behind the wheel. DMS alongside ADAS are crucial to keeping our roads safe and Eyesight Technologies is committed to bringing these technologies together for that purpose.”

Eyesight Technologies has created three main solutions related to driver and passenger safety and experience inside the vehicle. Driver Sense, the company’s driver monitoring system (DMS), utilizes AI and computer vision to detect signs of driver drowsiness or distraction, as well as monitoring for dangerous actions such as the improper wearing of a seatbelt, holding of a cellphone and smoking behind the wheel. Fleet Sense – is the company’s aftermarket solution, providing driver monitoring solutions for fleets and telematics system providers. Finally, Cabin Sense, the company’s occupancy monitoring system, monitors the car’s interior, including passengers and objects left behind, to create a safer and personalized in-car environment.

SOURCE: Eyesight