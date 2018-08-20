ex-Peter sellers ‘The Wrong Arm of the Law’ Aston Martin DB4GT joins Concours Of Elegance line-up

The latest star car to join the Concours of Elegance 2018 has been revealed: an ex-Peter Sellers Aston Martin DB4GT with a starring role in 1963’s The Wrong Arm of the Law. The rare and iconic car will join 60th Anniversary celebrations for the Aston Martin DB4 at the Concours of Elegance, alongside perhaps the most astonishing collection of cars ever gathered in the UK.

This particular Aston Martin DB4GT, known by the registration number 41 DPX, was delivered to Brooklands dealer Ken Rudd on 1 March 1961. A ‘Type 2’ DB4GT, this car has the aluminium bezels surrounding the headlights, a single air scoop for the oil cooler and two brake scoops. Additionally, the build sheet on file notes that the DB4GT was originally ordered with two occasional rear seats – making it just one of three examples to be fitted as such.

Less than a year after being delivered to Rudd, the car featured in the Peter Sellers short film, “The Wrong Arm of the Law”.A comedy crime caper revolving around a gang of criminals who impersonate policeman, the DB4GT provided an excellent getaway vehicle for the thieves. Most famously, the DB4GT led a high-speed chase through Uxbridge Moor, followed by the iconic Wolseley 6/90 police car. Post-filming, Peter Sellers himself took ownership of the car.

This rare and historic car will form part of a line-up of Aston Martin DB4s, celebrating the model’s 60th anniversary. The DB4 feature is a new addition this year, alongside a Future Classics line-up celebrating the rarest and most astonishing cars of the past few years, and the Harry’s Garage ‘Fastest Four-Doors’ celebration.

As ever, though, the main attraction of the Concours of Elegance is the collection of sixty or so vehicles that gather from all over the world to compete in the Main Concours. Telling the complete story of the motor car from start to finish, the line-up includes a 1903 Panhard et Levassor 15hp, a 1931 Bugatti Type 54, a unique 1954 Jaguar XK120 Pininfarina, race-winning 1969 Porsche 917K and the 1998 Mercedes CLK LM.

Tickets to the Concours of Elegance are on sale now, available from: www.concoursofelegance.co.uk/tickets

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.