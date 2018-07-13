Ever parade of vehicles on Goodwood hill

A convoy of 70 rare and important Land Rovers stole the show at Goodwood Festival of Speed yesterday as part of a record parade up the famous Goodwood Hill, celebrating 70 years of Land Rover.

The largest ever batch of vehicles to drive up the famous hill were led by a recreation of the very first Land Rover – a Centre Steer prototype – and ‘HUE 166’, the first Series I pre-production prototype from 1948. The Series I was such a success that it spawned the Series II and Series III, an example of which became the millionth Land Rover sold just 28 years after the very first prototype. That millionth car also appeared in the parade, as part of a group of 25 early Series I, II and III vehicles including fire engines, SAS vehicles, aircraft crash rescue and African expedition heroes – demonstrating the breadth of versatility of Land Rover over the years.

All four generations of Range Rover featured in the convoy, including a Trans-Americas Expedition example which crossed the all-but-impassable Darien Gap in 1971 and a 2004 example used by Cheshire Police. Also present was Land Rover’s Discovery nameplate showcased with an example of each of the five generations, including a round-the-world expedition car, the first Discovery ever built and the millionth Discovery to roll off the line.

Representing Land Rover’s very latest crop of off-road vehicles was an example of each of the latest line-up; Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Velar, Discovery, Discovery Sport, Evoque and Evoque Convertible.

Jaguar Land Rover UK Sales Director, Scott Dicken said: “As we continue to celebrate Land Rover’s 70th Anniversary throughout 2018, today was a real highlight. The vast breadth of vehicles here from fire engines, tow trucks, to expedition vehicles demonstrated the capability that is core to Land Rover name.

“I would like to express our gratitude to all the owners, collectors and enthusiasts who joined us today.”

