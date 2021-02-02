Even more boost for the Volkswagen electric offensive: World car ID.4 now on the way to the world markets

Volkswagen’s electric offensive continues to gain momentum: Following the presales of the special edition ID.4 1ST01 that have already taken place, presales of additional ID.4 models will now also start by mid-February in around 30 European countries including Germany, as well as in the USA. Deliveries to customers are to begin as soon as March in Europe and China, and from the middle of the year in the USA.

With the global rollout of the ID.4, Volkswagen is underscoring its ambition to become a global market leader in electric mobility. The company is to invest more than €11 billion by 2023. Volkswagen expects to produce 1.5 million electric cars a year by 2025.

“The ID.4 plays an important role. With this model, Volkswagen is expanding its range to include an electric vehicle in the world’s largest growth segment, the compact SUV class. The market launch of our world car is therefore an important strategic milestone for the brand,” says Volkswagen Passenger Cars CEO, Ralf Brandstätter. In 2020 the company had tripled its deliveries of fully-electric vehicles and, thanks to its ID. family, is now already a market leader in a number of countries.

“With the global launch of the ID.4, we will get even more people excited for electric mobility, giving our electric offensive an additional boost. We hope to deliver well over 100,000 ID.4s to customers this year alone,” says Board Member for Sales at Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Klaus Zellmer. “We have already received 17,000 incoming orders for the vehicle,” he continues.

Of the deliveries planned for 2021, around two thirds will go to Europe, the other third to China and the USA. In China, the ID.4 will come to customers in two variants, the ID.4 CROZZ and ID.4 X.

Following the ID.303, the ID.4 is the second model from Volkswagen to be based on the new Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB). The platform is specially tailored to the requirements of electric vehicles. The ID.4 marks the beginning of the global rollout of the MEB platform. “The car will be made and sold in Europe and China in future, and later in the USA. In doing so, we are scaling the MEB platform around the world and creating the economic basis for the success of our ID. family,” says Brandstätter.

In Zwickau (Germany), Anting and Foshan (both in China), series production has already begun, while Chattanooga (USA) and Emden (Germany) will start in 2022.

The right ID.4 for everyone

As with the ID.3, the most frequently demanded equipment packages are on offer for the newly available wide range of preconfigured ID.4 models. Read more at: The new ID.4. In Germany, prices start at €38,450 for the ID.4 Pure Performance04 (incl. 19 percent VAT). Customers in Germany can apply for a €9,000 net grant.

Two battery sizes. The battery is available in two sizes. The ID.4 Pure with 52 kWh net battery capacity allows a range of up to 348 km (WLTP), while up to 522 km (WLTP) are possible with the ID.4 Pro’s 77 kWh (net).

Two performance levels. Initially, the electric car will be available in two performance levels. Depending on the model, it will produce either 125 kW (170 PS) or 150 kW (204 PS). At full power, the ID.4 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds, and all variants achieve electrically regulated top speeds of 160 km/h. A sporty top model with four-wheel-drive will follow in the course of the year – the ID.4 GTX.

New projection levels. All ID.4 models also come with the Discover Pro navigation system and the online services of We Connect Start as standard. The top models ID.4 Tech05 and ID.4 Max05 feature a world first: The augmented reality head-up display projects its display into the driver’s field of view, shows selected symbols dynamically and fuses them with reality. The navigation’s turn arrows, for example, will appear in the driver’s field of vision seeming ten meters apart, matching the route of the road. The assistance systems from IQ. Drive also provide the necessary comfort on short and long journeys.

01. ID.4 1ST, 150 kW – combined power consumption (NEDC) in kWh/100 km: 16.2; CO₂ emissions in g/km: combined 0; efficiency class: A+

02. ID.4 – Stromverbrauch kombiniert in kWh/100 km (NEFZ): 16,9-15,5; CO2-Emissionen kombiniert in g/km: 0; Effizienzklasse: A+

03. ID.3 – combined power consumption in kWh/100 km (NEDC): 15.4-14.5, CO2 emissions in g/km: 0; efficiency class: A+

04. ID.4 Pure, ID.4 City, ID.4 Style, 125 kW – combined power consumption in kWh/100; 16.3–15.5 (NEDC); CO2 emissions in g/km: 0; efficiency class: A+

05. ID.4 Pro, ID.4 Life, ID.4 Business, ID.4 Family, ID.4 Tech, ID.4 Max, 150 kW – combined power consumption in kWh/100 km: 16.9 – 16.2 (NEDC); CO2 emissions in g/km: 0; efficiency class: A+

SOURCE: Volkswagen