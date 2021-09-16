EV tyres set to represent over fifth of Bridgestone EMIA’s original equipment line-up by 2024

Bridgestone EMIA is celebrating EUROPEAN MOBILITY WEEK 2021 by revealing how its business is transforming to support the adoption of EVs and make electric mobility more efficient and accessible

Bridgestone EMIA is celebrating EUROPEAN MOBILITY WEEK 2021 by revealing how its business is transforming to support the adoption of EVs and make electric mobility more efficient and accessible.

As a key partner and major tyre supplier for both innovative newcomers in electric mobility and the world’s leading EV manufacturers, Bridgestone is developing a growing number of original tyre fitments specifically engineered for EVs. EV tyres currently represent 11% of Bridgestone EMIA’s total original equipment (OE) line-up for passenger cars – rising from just 4% in 2019. This figure is expected to reach over 20% in 2024.

Already in 2021, 50% of the top 10 EV manufacturers globally chose Bridgestone fitments for their vehicles1, and 50% of the top 10 most sold EVs in Europe are fitted with bespoke Bridgestone tyres as original equipment.2 Bridgestone EMIA currently commits over 30% of its tyre development resources to the creation of OE fitments for EVs.

As part of its commitment to help shape a sustainable future of mobility, Bridgestone sees electric mobility as a huge opportunity to reduce CO 2 emissions and make mobility more environmentally sustainable, particularly with 20% of new car sales in Europe in 2025 expected to be EVs.

Pioneering premium tyres and tyre technologies for EVs

As mobility undergoes a rapid shift towards EVs and fewer carbon emissions, Bridgestone is investing to make electric mobility more accessible and efficient for OE manufacturers, drivers and fleets by pioneering premium tyres and tyre technologies in collaboration with leading EV manufacturers and innovative newcomers.

In partnership, Bridgestone is developing premium tyres that are custom engineered for EVs and their unique challenges, such as prioritising low rolling resistance to save battery life and address range anxiety concerns.

Bridgestone’s EV fitments incorporate its industry-leading, sustainable technologies that meet these specific EV requirements, such as ologic technology to enhance battery range, TECHSYN to achieve better wear efficiency and reduced rolling resistance while cutting raw material consumption in the long term, B-Silent to minimise tyre noise for driver comfort, and the sustainable and lightweight ENLITEN Technology to reduce tyre rolling resistance by up to 30%, and weight by up to 20% to extend EV driving range and reduce environmental impact thanks to improved resource productivity.3 In 2021, 6% of Bridgestone EMIA OE fitments already applied ENLITEN Technology. That number is expected to reach almost 10% in 2022.

Another key factor to address for EVs is the increased weight of the vehicle. This is why Bridgestone, in partnership with car manufacturers, is developing High Load (HL) tyres that are able to carry the higher weight of powerful electric and hybrid vehicles.

To further highlight its dedication to the future of electric mobility, Bridgestone EMIA is introducing this year its EV marking on Bridgestone OE tyres tailor-made for EVs to indicate that the tyres have undergone a rigorous testing process, received approval from car manufacturers and support the unique features and demands of EVs and their manufacturers – providing reassurance on range, control and tyre life.

Partnering with the world’s leading EV manufacturers and innovative newcomers

Supporting the automotive industry in its sustainability ambitions, Bridgestone is partnering with the world’s leading EV manufacturers on hybrid and electric vehicles, such as the Mercedes EQA and EQB, BMW i3, Fiat 500 EV, Nissan LEAF, Volkswagen’s all-electric ID.3 and ID.4, and many more.

The company is also working with innovative newcomers in electric mobility: Bridgestone is the exclusive tyre partner for both Lightyear, on the world’s first long-range solar electric powered car the Lightyear One – a project that saw the combination of ologic and ENLITEN Technology for the first time – and Fisker on the upcoming all-electric Fisker Ocean. Many more collaborations with disruptive newcomers and established leaders in rapid transformation are on the horizon for Bridgestone, with the Audi Q4 e-tron and the Seat Cupra Born being the latest EVs to benefit from custom Bridgestone tyres.

Commenting on a ground-breaking year for Bridgestone’s work in electric mobility was Emilio Tiberio, COO & CTO of Bridgestone EMIA: “As part of our commitment to help shape a sustainable future of mobility, Bridgestone EMIA is transforming to support the adoption of EVs. Through a fully integrated approach, we’re investing to make electric mobility more efficient and accessible to drivers and fleets. This is seeing us pioneer premium tyres and tyre technologies for EVs, dedicated fleet and mobility solutions, as well as partner with leading EV manufacturers and developing an EV-ready retail and service network. Building on the progress we’ve already made, we’re determined to help our partners accelerate their journeys into electrification and achieve the sustainability ambitions we collectively hold.”

*1 Top 10 EV manufacturers globally in 2021 (in order): Tesla, Volkswagen, Wuling, Nissan, BYD, Renault, Hyundai, Audi, Peugeot and Mercedes. Bridgestone supplies Volkswagen, Nissan, Audi, Peugeot and Mercedes.

*2 Top 10 most sold EV models in Europe in 2021 (in order): VW ID.3, VW ID.4, Tesla Model 3, Renault ZOE, Peugeot e-208, Mercedes EQB, Fiat 500, Nissan LEAF, Mercedes EQC and Peugeot e-2008. Bridgestone supplies VW ID.3, VW ID.4, Mercedes EQB, Fiat 500 and Nissan LEAF.

*3 Based on Bridgestone internal data comparing Bridgestone premium summer tyres with and without ENLITEN Technology in the same tyre size (92Y 225/40R18 XL).

SOURCE: Bridgestone