EnergyHub Partners with GM Energy to expand access to utility grid programs for EVs and home energy storage

GMs’ electric vehicles and GM Energy’s stationary home batteries will be eligible to participate in EnergyHub flexibility programs

EnergyHub, a leading provider of grid-edge flexibility solutions, has partnered with GM Energy, a business unit of General Motors, to integrate GMs’ electric vehicles and home energy storage solutions into EnergyHub’s network of utility and market programs across the U.S.

This collaboration will allow eligible owners of Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac electric vehicles or GM Energy’s PowerBank stationary storage system, to participate in EnergyHub-managed utility programs. Through these programs, customers can earn financial incentives while helping to enhance grid reliability and lower energy costs in their communities.

Starting later this year, Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac EV owners will be able to enroll in select EnergyHub programs through their local utility. This partnership enables smart or managed charging functionality, optimizing charging schedules to support bulk and distribution grid stability while maintaining customer mobility preferences.

Additionally, the GM Energy PowerBank home battery system, launched in 2024, will be available to support not only customers’ backup power needs but also support the grid during peak times while providing financial benefits.

EnergyHub’s EV managed charging programs, delivered through the company’s edge Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) platform, help utilities maintain grid stability through demand response and dynamic load shaping. These capabilities enable peak demand management and aid efforts to ensure EVs and other DERs do not overload local distribution infrastructure.

“Our partnership with GM is a significant step forward in expanding the reach and impact of our utility clients’ EV and stationary storage programs,” said Jeff Huron, Senior Manager, EV Strategy and Business Development at EnergyHub. “Direct integrations with automakers like GM allow us to create the best possible experience for customers while ensuring utilities are prepared for the increasing demand from electric vehicles and distributed energy resources.”

EnergyHub is a GM Energy-approved direct Edge Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) integration partner and will begin offering access to eligible GM electric vehicles and home energy storage systems later this year.

SOURCE: EnergyHub