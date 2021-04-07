Enel X and ASMEL team up on sustainable projects for local authorities

Enel X, the Enel Group’s global business line that offers innovative solutions in support of energy transition, and ASMEL, the Association for Subsidiarity and Modernization of Local Authorities (from the Italian, l’Associazione per la Sussidiarietà e la Modernizzazione degli Enti Locali), have signed an agreement to support energy transition. Its goals are to promote initiatives among local authorities for the creation and management of energy communities, the energy upgrading of public and private buildings, public lighting and the spread of electric mobility. The agreement is also open to other parties interested in sustainability projects.

“Thanks to the agreement with ASMEL, we are giving a decisive boost to the transition of Italian municipalities towards smarter and more sustainable urban models,” says Augusto Raggi, Head of Enel X Italia. “An initiative through which we again show our focus on and closeness to the local area. These are very important aspects of the business strategy of Enel X, which develops the best solutions for energy efficiency, electrification of consumption and the spread of electric mobility, making them accessible to all.”

“ASMEL, with over ten years of experience in the modernization of municipal services,” explains Francesco Pinto, Secretary-General of the Association, “is entering the Protocol to bring innovation in the sustainable energy sector to local authorities that are still lagging behind. Moreover, municipalities can make substantial savings thanks to energy efficiency and shared production of renewable energy, generating new revenue to be used in services to citizens. New revenues that the authorities badly need, after so many years of spending reviews.”

Thanks to Enel X’s commitment to developing smart solutions for energy efficiency, public lighting and electric mobility, and ASMEL’s deep roots in local areas, initiatives will be implemented in support of the sustainable growth of Italian municipalities. The training and spread of energy communities, with particular focus on the management of energy consumption from renewable sources; the upgrading and energy efficiency of public and private buildings, with the installation of new photovoltaic systems or the optimization of existing ones; the modernization of the lighting systems of monuments, historical buildings and national heritage sites of artistic and architectural interest.

SOURCE: Enel X