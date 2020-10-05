Elektrobit and Unity Technologies enable next-gen immersive, real-time 3D experiences in automotive cockpits

Elektrobit (EB), a visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, and Unity, the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, announced a collaboration to streamline the process to design and develop automotive human-machine interfaces (HMIs), extending together the power of real-time rendering to create next-generation, future-proof user experiences.

The growing prevalence of high-performance computing platforms in cars and the increasing sizes and numbers of displays in vehicles are driving demand for more real-time and photorealistic 3D experiences, both for improved usability and enhanced customer delight. In order to make these experiences available, 3D designers and HMI development teams need integrated toolchains that facilitate the design process all the way through to implementation.

This collaboration harnesses the power of Unity’s real-time 3D rendering platform, and EB GUIDE, Elektrobit’s unique and comprehensive HMI development toolchain that powers more than 50 million vehicles on the road today. By combining their expertise, EB and Unity are enabling their customers to jump-start next-gen real-time 3D automotive HMIs by accelerating time to market and providing a reliable foundation throughout the entire development journey.

“We are collaborating with Elektrobit because they are the only expert in the automotive industry with a solution that is able to go from UI design concept to series production,” said Julien Faure, General Manager & Vice President, Industrial and Media & Entertainment, at Unity. “Real-time 3D is redefining the in-car experience for vehicles of the future. As we accelerate into the era of highly automated vehicles, the HMI experience is moving to the forefront.”

As we accelerate into the era of highly automated vehicles, Unity is leading the way in powering the in-car HMI experiences. Through our collaboration with Elektrobit, Unity’s real-time 3D technology will further drive efficiencies in-car development cycles, allowing consumers to interact with their vehicles like never before. “We’re excited to work with Unity to make it easier and faster to develop immersive, interactive experiences across the entire development lifecycle from design to implementation,” said Bruno Grasset, Head of Product Management, User Experience, at Elektrobit. “Car makers and Tier 1 suppliers will benefit greatly from the unique combination of experience and expertise from EB in automotive HMI development, and from Unity in immersive real-time 3D HMIs. This in turn will enable smartphone-like, automotive-grade user interfaces in vehicles.”

EB and Unity will showcase a complete automotive cockpit user interface developed with their technologies at Car HMI USA, Nov. 16-17, in Detroit, MI.

SOURCE: Elektrobit