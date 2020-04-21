Elegant – efficient – evolutionary: The new Audi A3 Sedan

The second generation of an Audi success story is here – the A3 Sedan. The compact four-door model is digitally and fully connected – from the infotainment through to the assist systems. Beneath the elegant body, new drives and refined suspension tuning ensure a driving experience that is as efficient as it is dynamic. The A3 Sedan will be on the lots of European dealerships beginning in summer 2020.

The new A3 Sedan is presented in a sporty, elegant look. Compared with its predecessor, it is now 4 centimeters (1.6 in) longer at 4.50 meters (14.8 ft), while its wheelbase remains unchanged. Its width has increased by 2 centimeters (0.8 in) to 1.82 meters (6.0 ft) and it is now 1 centimeter (0.4 in) taller at 1.43 meters (4.7 ft). This has yielded an increase in headroom – a good 2 centimeters (0.8 in) in the front thanks to the lower position of the driver seat – and some more elbow room. At 425 liters (15.0 cu ft), the luggage capacity is exactly the same as in the predecessor model.

Powerful and elegant: The exterior

The front is dominated by a large Singleframe with honeycomb grille that is flanked by striking headlights. On the outside, they form trapezoidal angles that are drawn downward. In the top model with Matrix LED technology, this is where the new digital daytime running lights are housed. They consist of a pixel array made up of 15 LED segments that can be actuated individually and give the various versions of the A3 Sedan a specific signature.

With the A3 Sportback, the body line running above the sill rises towards the rear lights before the rear wheel arch, thus accentuating the short rear end. The body line on the Sedan, by contrast, extends up to the rear bumper. This emphasizes its length – 15 centimeters (5.9 in) longer than the Sportback – and gives the flank an elegant appearance. The concave surface under the broad body shoulder further accentuates the quattro blisters and the sill. This creates an intensive play of light and shadow. The roof line slopes down from the B-pillar dynamically – just like on a coupé – and finishes in a striking spoiler on the tailgate. Optionally available in carbon, this provides a visual accent and, in so doing, emphasizes the powerful appearance of the four-door model.

Streamlined body

The aerodynamics benefit from the higher rear end compared with the predecessor as well as the large diffuser. As a result, the new A3 Sedan with the 2.0 TDI 110 kW (150 PS) achieves a Cd value of 0.25 and is therefore 0.04 Cd points better than the first generation. The controllable cooling-air inlet with two electrically actuated louver modules behind the Singleframe also contribute to this. They regulate the flow of air intelligently and according to the situation. In addition, the paneled underbody, the exterior mirrors with improved aerodynamics, and the active brake cooling reduce air resistance and make for a streamlined vehicle.

SOURCE: Audi