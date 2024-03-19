Elegant driving pleasure for purists: the new Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupé

AMG 2.0-litre turbo engine with 310 kW (421 hp) output and spontaneous response

Mercedes-AMG is expanding the portfolio of the new AMG GT Coupé with the AMG GT 43 (combined energy consumption 10.3 l/100 km, combined CO₂ emissions 235 g/km, CO₂ class G)[1]. The combination of a relatively lightweight four-cylinder engine on the front axle and pure rear-wheel drive makes the new model an agile cornering artist with extremely dynamic handling and a lot of driving fun.

The AMG 2.0-litre turbo engine delivers 310 kW (421 hp) and generates a maximum torque of 500 Nm. What is special is the electric exhaust gas turbocharger, a technology from Formula 1™. This form of charging guarantees particularly spontaneous responses across the entire speed range. The new AMG GT 43 offers an even more dynamic driving experience and at the same time increased efficiency. The turbocharger is operated via the 48-volt on-board electrical system, which also feeds the belt-driven starter generator. This briefly delivers an additional boost of 10 kW (14 hp). The second generation also functions as a mild hybrid in the 48-volt on-board electrical system, which, in addition to the temporary boost in performance, also enables functions such as coasting and recuperation for even greater efficiency. The 48-volt technology also increases comfort, as the transitions between the start-stop and coasting functions are almost imperceptible.

“Our AMG GT family is at the top of our portfolio and embodies the spirit of our brand: Driving Performance. We are therefore delighted that this family is now growing to include the GT 43. It is clearly recognisable as a GT but is clearly different from the other models. It appeals to customers who love design and focus on elegance but are unwilling to compromise on driving pleasure and driving dynamics. The rear-wheel drive concept makes the GT 43 a very agile vehicle that will put a smile on your face on winding roads.”

Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH, and Head of Business Units Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Mercedes-Maybach

The performance is commensurate with its status: the AMG GT 43 accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. The top speed is 280 km/h.

Electric exhaust gas turbocharger improves engine response

The AMG 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine in the AMG GT 43 achieves its maximum output of 310 kW (421 hp) at 6,750 rpm. The maximum torque of 500 Nm is available between 3,250 rpm and 5,000 rpm. Depending on the situation, the system also guarantees a short-term additional boost of 10 kW (14 hp) from the belt-driven starter generator (RSG).

The functional principle of the electric exhaust gas turbocharger is based on the same technology that is also used by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. An approximately four-centimetre narrow electric motor is integrated directly on the shaft of the turbocharger, between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the fresh air side. Electronically controlled, this directly drives the shaft of the turbocharger and thus accelerates the compressor wheel before the exhaust gas flow takes over the conventional drive.

This significantly improves the response behaviour right from idle speed and across the entire speed range. The combustion engine reacts even more spontaneously to accelerator pedal commands, and the overall driving experience is more dynamic. In addition, the electrification of the turbocharger enables higher torque at low speeds. This also increases agility and optimises the ability to accelerate from a standstill. Even when the driver releases the accelerator or brakes, the technology of the e-turbocharger maintains the boost pressure at all times. This ensures continuous, direct response.

AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission with wet starting clutch and rear wheel drive

In the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission (MCT = Multi-Clutch Transmission), a wet starting clutch replaces the torque converter. It reduces weight and, thanks to its lower mass inertia, optimises the response to accelerator pedal commands, especially when sprinting and when changing loads. The elaborately co-ordinated software ensures short switching times and quick multiple downshifts. In addition, the double-declutching function in the “Sport” and “Sport+” driving programmes delivers a particularly emotional shifting experience. The RACE START function is also applied, which guarantees optimal acceleration from a standstill.

Active aerodynamics to increase dynamics and efficiency

The active air control system AIRPANEL is a technical highlight for improving aerodynamics. The horizontal slats behind the upper air inlet can be opened and closed under electronic control. This means that the air flow is directed as needed and thus improves aero performance.

Normally the slats are closed – even at top speed. This position reduces air resistance. Only when certain temperatures have been reached on predefined components and the cooling air requirement is particularly high do the fins open and allow maximum cooling air to flow to the heat exchangers. This requires highly intelligent and fast control.

The same applies to another active component of aerodynamics: the extendable rear spoiler, which is seamlessly integrated into the vehicle silhouette. It changes its position depending on the driving condition. The control software takes numerous parameters into account: It includes the driving speed, the longitudinal and lateral acceleration, and the steering speed in the calculation. From speeds of 80 km/h, the spoiler adopts five different angular positions to either optimise driving stability or reduce air resistance.

Chassis with multi-link front axle and lightweight construction measures

As standard, the AMG GT 43 is equipped with the AMG steel spring suspension with particularly high-performance aluminium shock absorbers and lightweight coil springs. A special feature is the multi-link front axle with five links that are arranged completely within the rim. This significantly improves the kinematics. A 5-link space construction also guides the wheels on the rear axle.

To reduce the unsprung masses, all suspension arms, steering knuckles, and wheel carriers on the front and rear axles of the new GT are made of forged aluminium. The spatial control concept guides each wheel with the slightest elastic movements.

The high camber and track stiffness not only enables high cornering speeds, but it also gives the driver optimal road contact in the high corner limit area. This is reflected in excellent lateral dynamics and driving stability at high speeds as well as in the good-natured reaction to external influences such as crosswinds, bumps, or changes in the coefficient of friction.

The lightweight coil springs reduce chassis weight without reducing performance. During the manufacturing process, the spring pad is glued to the spring. This solid connection prevents wear and tear caused by dirt such as sand over the course of the vehicle’s life. The spring does not corrode over its life cycle and the maximum component load can be increased with less weight. This saves around 0.2 kilograms per spring.

Another lightweight construction measure concerns the torsion bar stabilisers on the front and rear axles of the AMG GT 43. Thanks to variable wall thickness, their weight can be reduced. The maximum wall thickness is only used where it is required due to the maximum load – in this case in the area of the rubber bearings.

The latest generation of adaptive damping AMG RIDE CONTROL is available as an option for the AMG GT 43. The chassis control unit uses data analysis – including from acceleration and wheel path sensors – to adapt the damping force for each wheel to suit the situation in just a few milliseconds. The driver can preselect the basic setting using the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving programmes: at the touch of a button, the driving behaviour changes, for example, from full dynamics in “Sport+” mode to quiet gliding in the “Comfort” setting. In addition, the tuning of the AMG RIDE CONTROL chassis can be adjusted in three stages using a dedicated button, regardless of the driving programme.

AMG high-performance composite brake system for short braking distances

The AMG high-performance composite brake system guarantees excellent deceleration values and precise control. Internally ventilated and perforated brake discs measuring 390 x 36 mm with six-piston fixed callipers are mounted on the front axle, while on the rear axle they are sized 360 x 26 mm with single-piston floating callipers. The system impresses with short braking distances, sensitive response behaviour and, last but not least, high stability and service life – even under extreme stress. The convenience functions include hill start assist as well as pre-filling and dry braking in wet conditions. When the ignition is switched off and the vehicle is stationary, the parking position “P” is also activated. When driving off, the electric parking brake releases automatically.

The composite brake discs are particularly light: driving dynamics and steering behaviour benefit from the reduced unsprung masses. Brake disc (made of cast steel) and brake pot (made of aluminium) are connected with special pins. This design saves space and supports brake cooling. The directional perforation offers further advantages: It saves weight and improves heat dissipation. In addition, this solution scores with faster response in wet conditions and better pad cleaning after braking.

Optional rear-axle steering combines agility and stability

If desired, the AMG GT 43 can be equipped with active rear axle steering (HAL). Depending on the speed, the rear wheels steer either in the opposite direction (up to 100 km/h) or in the same direction (faster than 100 km/h) as the front wheels. The system therefore enables both agile and stable driving behaviour. The translation of the front wheel steering is more direct, which means the vehicle can be steered more easily at the limit with less steering effort.

Six driving programmes and AMG DYNAMICS: from comfortable to dynamic

The five AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving programmes “Smooth”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport +” and “Individual” as well as the “RACE” included in the optional AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package enable a wide range of vehicle characteristics from comfortable to dynamic. The individual driving programmes offer an individual driving experience, precisely tailored to different driving conditions. As a feature as part of the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving programmes, the GT models also have AMG DYNAMICS. This integrated vehicle dynamics control expands the stabilising functions of the ESP® with agile interventions in the steering characteristic curve and in additional ESP® functions. When cornering dynamically, for example, a brief brake intervention on the inside rear wheel creates a defined yaw moment around the vertical axis for spontaneous and precise steering.

AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package for maximum driving pleasure

The AMG DYNAMIC PLUS package is optionally available for the AMG GT 43, which bundles numerous high-performance components:

Dynamic AMG engine mounts connect the engine to the body more rigidly or more flexibly, depending on the driving situation. In every driving situation, this results in the best possible balance between driving dynamics and comfort.

The electronically controlled AMG rear axle locking differential distributes the required power to the wheels even more promptly and precisely during dynamic cornering and rapid acceleration, thus guaranteeing maximum traction.

The “RACE” driving programme delivers racetrack performance at the push of a button with even more spontaneous engine response and the more direct accelerator pedal characteristic. Can be selected as an additional driving programme using the AMG steering wheel buttons.

The active aerodynamic element, which is hidden in the underbody in front of the engine, contributes to sportier driving behaviour. This carbon profile is an exclusive AMG development and protected by patents. It reacts to the position of the AMG driving programmes and automatically extends downwards by around 40 millimetres at a speed of 80 km/h. This creates the so-called Venturi effect, which additionally sucks the car onto the road and reduces the lift on the front axle.

The yellow painted AMG brake calipers visually underline the increased driving dynamics potential.

The rigid rear wing can be booked as an option. It is mounted on the trunk lid and provides even more downforce on the rear axle.

Puristic model with elegant distinguishing features in the exterior design

The exterior design of the AMG GT 43 differs from the rest of the AMG family in many details. Particularly striking is the newly designed front apron with large air inlets across the entire width of the vehicle. The narrower front and rear fenders and the reduced track width emphasise the elegant character. There is also a new trim part for the front fenders. The rear apron, which has also been modified, as well as round instead of trapezoidal double tailpipe trims on the left and right characterise the rear view.

The characteristic features of the AMG GT body shape include the long wheelbase, the short overhangs, the long hood, the rear-seat passenger compartment with a steeply sloping windshield and the powerful rear. This results in the typical GT proportions. They give the coupé its powerful, dynamic appearance – together with the wheels that are flush with the outer skin. The AMG GT 43 rolls on 19-inch light-alloy wheels as standard. Other variants with a diameter of 19 or 20 inches are available as an option. There are also forged wheels measuring 21 inches.

The large EASY PACK tailgate including the HANDSFREE ACCESS function makes loading and unloading easier. The optional offer of 2+2 seats increases suitability for everyday use and offers a very good amount of space for travellers and their luggage. If necessary, the luggage compartment can be noticeably expanded using the foldable rear seat backrest.

AMG GT equipment range: great variety for an individual appearance

With the details of its extensive standard equipment as well as many additional options available, the AMG GT 43 offers a wide range of customisation for different customer requirements ‑ from sporty and dynamic to elegant. There are three exterior design packages to choose from to further sharpen the look in the direction of elegance or dynamism:

The AMG exterior chrome package includes elegant accents in high-gloss chrome on the front apron, the front fenders and in the side sill panels.

In the AMG Night Package, selected exterior elements are finished in high-gloss black, such as the front splitter, the trim strip in the side sill panels, the exterior mirror housings and the window line trim strips. There are also round double tailpipe trims in black chrome and heat-insulating, dark-tinted glass for the rear windows. Depending on the paint chosen, striking contrasts or flowing transitions result.

The AMG Night Package II also includes additional elements in black chrome, including radiator trim struts, typography, and a Mercedes star at the rear.

Interior with “hyper-analogue” cockpit and comfort seats as standard

The interior of the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 also features an exciting combination of analogue geometry and the digital world. The designers call this “hyper-analogue.” This is exemplified by the fully digital instrument cluster, which is integrated into a three-dimensional visor. The appearance can be personalised with individually selectable main views. Despite its symmetry, the cockpit design creates a clear focus on the driver.

The centre console flows into the lower area of the instrument panel. The functional and visual centre is the 11.9-inch multimedia touchscreen. The portrait format offers clear advantages, especially for navigation, as well as more ergonomic freedom. The MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system is intuitive to use and capable of learning. It offers extensive AMG-specific content in five display styles. Exclusive menu items such as “AMG Performance” or “AMG TRACK PACE” underline the sporty character.

The AMG GT 43 is equipped as standard with a variety of electrically and manually adjustable AMG sports seats in Nappa leather. The same applies to the optional AMG performance seats with their sculptural design, integrated headrests and increased lateral support. The optionally available upholstery from the MANUFAKTUR customisation program provides a particularly exclusive touch. There are three colours to choose from here. The MANUFAKTUR interior package is available in seven colour combinations.

In addition to the standard high-gloss black, the decorative elements are also available in aluminium or carbon as well as in MANUFAKTUR chrome black. There are also two decorative parts: grey open-pore birch wood and brown open-pore ash ship deck wood with aluminium strips. The AMG performance steering wheel with optional steering wheel heating is available in Nappa leather, Nappa leather/microfibre MICROCUT or carbon design/microfibre MICROCUT.

[1]The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light-duty vehicles Test Procedures) measurement procedure. The ranges given refer to the German market. The energy consumption and CO₂ emissions of a car depend not only on the efficient use of the fuel or energy source by the car, but also on driving style and other non-technical factors.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz