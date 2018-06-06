All-electric Jaguar I-PACE to make public appearance at Fully Charged Live

The revolutionary all-electric Jaguar I-PACE will be making one of its first UK public appearances at Fully Charged Live, taking place at Silverstone from 9th-10th June. Fitted with a state-of-the-art 90kWh Lithium-ion battery, two Jaguar-designed motors and a bespoke aluminum structure, the I-PACE is capable of 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds and a range of 298 miles (WLTP).

The C-X75 supercar inspired performance SUV has already received critical acclaim, being named a ‘Game Changer’ at the 2018 Autocar Awards and collecting the What Car? 2018 Reader Award, securing it the title of the most anticipated new car of 2018.

Enhancing its appeal further, it is now confirmed that the I-PACE will qualify for the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) electric vehicle grant schemes. The first all-electric Jaguar is eligible for both the £4,500 Plug in Car Grant and the £500 Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme.

Jeremy Hicks, Jaguar Land Rover UK MD, said: “The reaction to the Jaguar I-PACE has been absolutely staggering, from both the public and media, who have awarded it perfect scores almost across the board. Everyone at Jaguar Land Rover UK is extremely proud of what we’ve achieved with the I-PACE, so we’re delighted to be able to show it off at Silverstone for the inaugural Fully Charged Live show this weekend.”

Fully Charged Live is the electric vehicle and renewable energy event of the year, with dozens of visitor attractions, sixteen live sessions and lots of exciting exhibitors, hosted at Silverstone from 8-9th June.

Robert Llewellyn, Founder of Fully Charged, said: “Fully Charged Live is all about celebrating the latest innovations in the very exciting world of electric vehicles and sustainable energy, and the Jaguar I-PACE is a perfect fit in that respect. Since its launch earlier this year, the buzz around electric vehicles has really amplified so we’re excited to be able to showcase the I-PACE to all our visitors across the weekend, in amongst a raft of other displays, attractions and live panel discussions.”

Packed full of the latest innovations the Jaguar I-PACE will be fully compatible with DC Rapid Chargers (100kW) as the technology is rolled out across the UK, enabling a 0-80 percent charge in less than 40 minutes. Home charging with an AC wall box (7kW) will achieve the same state of charge in just over ten hours – ideal for overnight charging.

A suite of smart range-optimising technologies includes a battery pre-conditioning system: when plugged in the I-PACE will automatically raise (or lower) the temperature of its battery to maximise range ahead of driving away. A new EV navigation system assesses the topography of the route to destination and insights from previous journeys, including driving style, to calculate personalised range and charging status with exceptional accuracy for maximum driver confidence.

The new Jaguar I-PACE, is available to order now from £58,995 (including government incentives) at www.jaguar.co.uk

Full information on Fully Charged Live and how to attend can be found here.

