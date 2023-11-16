Electric delivery startup BrightDrop becomes part of General Motors

Together, GM and BrightDrop have been laying the groundwork for an all-EV future and transforming what it means to make vehicles.

DETROIT — Together, GM and BrightDrop have been laying the groundwork for an all-EV future and transforming what it means to make vehicles. Since launching in January 2021, BrightDrop has been an important innovator in commercial EVs, and going forward this integration will be even tighter. Starting today, BrightDrop will become part of GM. We believe that this move will benefit our fleet customers by providing them with an efficient single point of contact through GM Envolve.

BrightDrop was born in GM’s Innovation Lab and spent the last three years as a wholly owned subsidiary. That structure allowed BrightDrop to operate with the agility and innovation of a tech startup and benefit from GM’s deep manufacturing expertise. With this, BrightDrop has produced a product portfolio that is helping customers like FedEx, Ryder and DHL decarbonize their fleet operations and a team that brought an electric delivery van to market in record time. As BrightDrop has matured, we are now bringing that ethos back to GM so our work is more efficient and so BrightDrop’s startup spirit can help fuel further success with GM’s commercial customers.

GM remains committed to scaling BrightDrop Zevo production, which is expected to resume in the spring of 2024 and will be supported by the launch of CAMI’s new battery-module plant based in Canada. This new battery-module line will have capacity to fully support Zevo production at CAMI and supplement EV production at other GM plants.

As part of the structure going forward, BrightDrop electric delivery vans (Zevo 600 and Zevo 400) will continue to be part of GM Envolve’s commercial fleet offerings. Additionally, GM is bringing together all commercial digital solutions, including BrightDrop Core, into GM’s software and services organization.

Bringing BrightDrop fully into GM means the beginning of a new chapter and continuing to build towards an EV future for everyone.

SOURCE: General Motors