Eight 2023 Acura & Honda models earn IIHS top safety ratings

2023 Acura Integra, MDX and RDX all earn the pinnacle TSP+ award

Three Acura models and five Honda models have earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) rating or better for 2023, with six achieving the pinnacle TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating, including all-new for 2023 models: Acura Integra, Honda HR-V and CR-V. Contributing to the top ratings, each of the eight models feature AcuraWatch™ or Honda Sensing® driver-assistive and safety technology as standard equipment, earning “SUPERIOR” ratings for vehicle-to-vehicle frontal crash prevention.

AcuraWatch™ and Honda Sensing® are now available or standard on every Acura and Honda automobile model, and there are nearly seven million Acura and Honda vehicles on U.S. roads today featuring these comprehensive suites of safety and driver-assistive technologies, which now include Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Pedestrian Detection; Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

All Acura and Honda vehicles benefit from Honda’s proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, designed to protect occupants in a wide variety of frontal collisions, along with advanced supplemental restraint systems, such as pretensioning front seatbelts, and front, side, knee and side-curtain airbags.

Acura 2023 IIHS Award Winners:

2023 Acura Integra (TSP+)

2023 Acura MDX (TSP+)

2023 Acura RDX (TSP+)

Honda 2023 IIHS Award Winners*:

2023 Honda Civic Hatchback (TSP) except Type R performance variant

2023 Honda Civic Sedan (TSP)

2023 Honda CR-V (TSP+)

2023 Honda HR-V (TSP+)

2023 Honda Odyssey (TSP+)

*Honda has targeted TSP+ for two additional all-new models, the 2023 Accord and 2023 Pilot, which have not yet been evaluated by IIHS for the 2023 award year.

SOURCE: Honda