Efficient drive and expressive design: The new MINI Countryman C

With the introduction of the new models, MINI is describing the performance levels of its gasoline engines for the MINI Countryman with C and, as a more powerful model, with S. A diesel variant is also available. With the MINI Countryman C, the brand combines a high level of driving comfort and spacious room with an efficient 3-cylinder gasoline engine.

“As an entry-level model, the MINI Countryman C combines typical MINI features such as agility and driving pleasure with generous standard equipment,” says Stefanie Wurst, head of the MINI brand.

With an output of 125 kW/170 hp, the entry-level model accelerates in 8.3 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h and reaches a top speed of 212 km/h. With 280 Nm of torque and efficient TwinPower Turbo technology, the vehicle has the necessary power and spontaneity for brand-typical driving pleasure. The integrated mild hybrid technology is used to recover braking energy and supports the internal combustion engine during accelerations with 14 kW electric drive power. This reduces the consumption and emissions of the MINI Countryman C (combined fuel consumption: 6.5 – 6.1 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 146 – 138 g/km in accordance with WLTP).

The exterior: puristic design with increased presence.

The new MINI Countryman is 13 centimeters longer and eight centimeters higher than its predecessor. The upright silhouette with clearly designed surfaces and the redesigned octagonal front grille contribute to the model’s superior appearance. The reduced body design with delicate contours gives the model a sleek appearance. Typical of the brand, short overhangs underline the agile vehicle character. Distinctive LED headlights and rear lights accentuate the body design with optional new light signatures.

The stylish, concisely designed C-pillar adjoins the stretched vehicle roof flush and in the same colour. Piano Black roof rails are now standard equipment and maximize the transport options of the crossover model, for example with a roof rack or the MINI roof box.

On uneven roads, 202 mm ground clearance and the dynamic chassis provide additional safety and comfort. For the new MINI Countryman C, light-alloy wheels are available in various designs and sizes ranging from 17 to 21 inches.

The interior: spacious and versatile with typical MINI comfort.

The spacious interior of the new MINI Countryman can accommodate up to five adults. With a panoramic glass roof, the interior has additional brightness and all-round visibility. The standard sports seats with patterned multi-tone textile in the cockpit give passengers more space thanks to an additional width of three centimetres in the shoulder and elbow area. The backrest of the three rear seats can be individually adjusted in six positions by up to 12° degrees. The back seat, which can be moved up to 13 cm, creates additional legroom in the rear or even more cargo space. Thanks to the rear seat backrest, which can be folded down at a ratio of 40:20:40, the trunk volume of 450 litres to 1460 litres can be easily and flexibly adapted to personal needs.

At the centre of the minimalistic interior design is the round OLED display with a diameter of 240 mm. The new central instrument with a high-quality glass surface allows all infotainment and assistance systems to be operated conveniently and intuitively via touch or voice command. The MINI Experience Modes change the appearance of the cockpit with a combination of visual design, ambient lighting and sound design. All driving functions can be controlled via the characteristic MINI toggle bar.

For the first time, Driving Assistant Plus expands the MINI Countryman with the option of partially automated Level 2 driving on motorway-like routes. This allows the driver to take his hands off the steering wheel up to a speed of 60 km/h, provided that he continues to closely monitor the traffic and remains ready to intervene at any time.

Four trim options for individual expression.

The product structure of the new MINI Family offers a wide range of customization options with the new Essential, Classic, Favoured and JCW trim variants. Depending on the trim, different paint and roof colours as well as various interior finishes are available. The design of the new C-pillar element changes with the selected vehicle trim.

The particularly expressive Favoured trim, with the contrasting roof and the Vibrant Silver front grille frame, sets stylish accents to the Smokey Green body colour. 20-inch rims in the aerodynamically optimised Windmill Spoke 2-tone design accentuate the self-confident appearance of the MINI Countryman C.

In the interior, a two-tone colour gradient adorns the textile surface from the dashboard to the door panels. The innovative design is made from recycled polyester using a specially developed knitting process and contributes to the comfortable atmosphere of the interior. In addition to the heated sports steering wheel, the Favoured trim has perforated Vescin sports seats. They are offered in three colours with traditional accent stitching.

