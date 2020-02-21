Efficient and environmentally friendly local public transport in cities: Environmental label “Blue Angel” for the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro

Cities are becoming more environmentally friendly and enjoying a higher quality of life thanks to the all-electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro. This is underscored by its latest accolade in the form of the environmental label “Blue Angel”. For more than 40 years it has been the German government’s environmental label and it is awarded by independent institutions. The coveted eco-label proves the eCitaro’s environmental friendliness and the exemplary path it is taking towards locally emission-free local public transport. The eCitaro is the first fully-electric city bus entitled to bear this environmental label.

The first eCitaro vehicles with the “Blue Angel” environmental label are on the road in Jena

Jenaer Nahverkehr GmbH is the first transport operator to receive three eCitaro vehicles with the “Blue Angel”. The company operates local public transport in the Thuringian university city, with a fleet including 43 city buses on 13 routes. The three eCitaro models form the foundation for the first electric bus fleet in Thuringia. They are also equipped with current collectors for intermediate charging via plugs. The order also encompasses charging infrastructure, including a current collector charging station at the depot and at the “Westbahnhof” railway station. The safety equipment of the buses is also impressive and includes Sideguard Assist.

The “Blue Angel” eco-label for the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro is further proof of the successful commitment to sustainable public transport in cities and conurbations. This battery-powered city bus thus stands for environmentally-respectful local public transport, contributing to air purity and therefore to enhancing the quality of life in cities.

Demanding criteria from individual components to guarantees

There are high hurdles to be taken before the environmental label “Blue Angel” can be awarded. For example, all-electric buses have to demonstrate a minimum capacity for their high-voltage batteries. Further prerequisites include a guarantee of at least five years or mileage of 200,000 kilometres on the batteries, the opportunity to return them at a later date, non-destructive battery change and the availability of replacement components for up to ten years after production has ended. In addition to this, the proportion of heavy metals in batteries is strictly limited.

The requirements also cover the overall vehicle’s environmental criteria. In paints and coatings, for instance, no lead, chromium oxide or cadmium compounds are permitted. As of the start of this year, only natural refrigerants are permitted for air conditioning systems. The eCitaro meets this criterion with its CO 2 air conditioning system. It goes without saying that the fully-electric eCitaro adheres to tight threshold values for driving noise.

SOURCE: Daimler