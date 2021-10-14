eCanter on showcase for the first time in the UAE

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Hartmut Schick) is pleased to announce that ENOC Link, the digital mobile fuel delivery service for businesses in the UAE, has featured the eCanter at the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and the Dubai Solar Show, from October 5th to 7th, 2021. This is the first time that the pioneering all-electric truck was presented to the public in the UAE.
ENOC Link provides digitally managed and monitorable deliveries of diesel, bio-diesel, and petrol for business in the UAE to aid in operational optimizations. The service is overseen by the ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company), a wholly owned concern of the Government of Dubai. ENOC Link has partnered with Daimler Trucks’ regional center Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA (DCV MENA) to showcase the near-silent and locally emission-free eCanter with specially prepared features such as an aluminum tanker body which is 30% lighter than normal steel tankers, providing more efficiency. The exhibition vehicle has also been equipped with an advanced metering solution which connects to the cloud for instant and continuous data transmission.
WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show are organized by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) in support of the Emirate’s vision to build a sustainable future through innovation. Each year, the event provides global businesses the opportunity to feature the latest insights and breakthroughs in the fields of energy, natural resources, and sustainability. As early as 2010, the UAE launched a national agenda known as Vision 2021, under which the government has pushed for the creation of a green economy. Since the Vision’s inception, the UAE has invested continuously into environmentally conscious urban planning, transport, and technology. DEWA has installed more than 300 EV charging stations across the emirate of Dubai, while innovative programs such as hassle-free QR code-enabled charging have been motivating drivers to consider electric solutions.
Following its display at WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, the ENOC Group will also exhibit the eCanter at the Service Station of the Future created for the Expo 2020 Dubai. As the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, the ENOC Group has built a concept for a state-of-the-art, sustainably designed fuel station. The Service Station of the Future’s canopy comprises 37 tonnes of eco-friendly carbon fiber, and is powered by an onsite wind turbine and photovoltaic panels.
The UAE is a key focus market for the FUSO brand, and is serviced by a full range of products varying from light to heavy-duty trucks, as well as bus models such as the light-duty Rosa and the BA. The Canter trucks, which are exported as BU vehicles rom MFTBC’s Kawasaki Plant, have been maintaining top market share in the light-duty segment since their introduction. In 2020, Mitsubishi Fuso introduced an upgraded Canter which became the first series-produced light-duty truck in the UAE to comply with Euro V emissions standards to overachieve on local regulations. The display of the all-electric eCanter at WETEX and the Station of the Future is a further statement of the FUSO brand’s commitment to technological leadership and the path toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
The all-electric eCanter truck on display at the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show, part of Expo 2020 Dubai
About the ENOC Group
ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. ENOC is the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai.
For further information, visit: www.enoc.com
About the eCanter
The eCanter is the series-produced all-electric truck developed by MFTBC as a solution to urban environmental issues such as noise, exhaust gas and CO2 emissions. The eCanter, which falls under the 7.5-ton gross vehicle weight class, ensures a range of about 100 kilometers per charge. The electric drive system carries a motor (maximum output: 135 kW; maximum torque: 390 Nm) and six high-voltage (370 V, 13.5 kWh) lithium-ion battery packs. With quick-charging stations, the vehicle only takes up to approximately 1.5 hours to fully recharge.
MFTBC at a Glance
Based in Kawasaki, Japan, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) is one of Asia’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, with 89.29% of its shares owned by Daimler Truck AG and 10.71% by various Mitsubishi group companies. An icon in the Japanese commercial vehicle industry with a longstanding history of more than 85 years with its FUSO brand, MFTBC manufactures a range of commercial vehicles including light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks and buses, and industrial engines for over 170 markets worldwide. In 2017, MFTBC introduced the eCanter all-electric light-duty truck as a series-production model and in 2019, the Super Great – Japan’s first heavy-duty truck fitted with Level 2 Automated Driving Support Technology, a benchmark in the Japanese commercial vehicle market. MFTBC operates under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia, together with its partner organization Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) in India. This strategic unit allows the entities to collaborate on areas such as product development, parts sourcing and production to provide the best value to customers.
Daimler Trucks Asia at a Glance
Daimler Trucks Asia (DTA), under Daimler Truck AG, is an organizational unit that jointly operates Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) – an icon in the Japanese commercial vehicle industry with more than 85 years of history with its Fuso brand – and Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), an up and rising challenger in the Indian market. DTA adopts a strategic business model that allows its group entities to collaborate on product development, production, exports, sourcing and research activity to provide innovative, cutting-edge and best-value products to customers. DTA’s vision is “to develop mobility solutions to embrace a better life for people and the planet,” and is aligned with Daimler Truck’s purpose “For all who keep the world moving.”
