EAVX and REE Automotive to begin customer evaluations of new electric walk-in van

EAVX, a subsidiary of JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO), and REE Automotive, an automotive technology leader and provider of electric vehicle platforms, today announced the companies’ new fully electric walk-in step van prototype will begin customer evaluation this summer

EAVX, a subsidiary of JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO), and REE Automotive, an automotive technology leader and provider of electric vehicle platforms, today announced the companies’ new fully electric walk-in step van prototype will begin customer evaluation this summer. The class 5 vehicle debuts the EAVX body design powered by REE’s modular P7 platform, making it the first fully drive-by-wire walk-in van on the market.

Evaluations of the new electric walk-in step van will take place over several weeks in the Detroit metropolitan area. The pre-booked event will allow pipeline customers across retail, delivery, and logistics segments to experience the vehicle, its groundbreaking technology, and secure production capacity on the path for 2023 deliveries.

The walk-in step van body is a new, ground up development and will be showcased for the first time on the REE P7 platform, which was unveiled in January 2022. The platform is intended to power class 3-5 vehicles with payloads up to 8,800 pounds and range of 370 miles, along with all-wheel steering, all-wheel drive, and autonomous-ready capabilities. The vehicle is designed to provide unique user benefits, efficiencies, and flexibility that can be scaled across further applications and classes with the modularity and design freedom enabled by REEcorner™ technology.

The road testing demonstrates the maturity of the REE-EAVX next-generation modular walk-in step van program for the North American delivery market, first announced in July 2021. The prototype body, which will have more details unveiled soon, is a step forward in EAVX’s mission to develop next-generation EV and AV powered delivery and work truck bodies and accessories as a business unit of JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO), which has a leading market share position in the North American delivery work truck body market.

“This is an excellent confirmation for EAVX’s unprecedented offering to accelerate commercial vehicle electrification for existing and new customers,” said John Poindexter, CEO and Chairman, JBPCO. “Our new body, designed to fit all chassis and to be the next-generation walk-in step van, leverages JBPCO’s proven history of building durable and dependable work truck and commercial vehicle bodies and accessories. We are thrilled with our partnership with REE and for this first prototype to be put on a REE modular chassis, creating the first electric vehicle with the company’s innovative REEcorner™ technology. Together we can help enable the design and manufacture the commercial electric fleets of all sizes and across markets.”

“EAVX and REE are delivering on our joint promise from last year and at record pace. The on-road testing of our class 5 walk-in van is a testament to the strength and progress of our EAVX partnership,” said Daniel Barel, Co-Founder and CEO of REE. “We are excited for customers to experience first-hand the unique benefits of the first x-by-wire vehicle built with a best-in-class Morgan Olson body and Powered by REE, a clear step toward firm orders.”

SOURCE: REE Automotive