Eaton introduces three new power take-off applications and hydraulic control valves at Work Truck Show

Power management company Eaton today announced its Mobility Group is expanding its mobile power products portfolio with the introduction of the Bezares 3960, 2500 and 500 series power takeoff (PTO) units, as well as APSCO APV and APG series directional hydraulic control valves. The new offerings will be introduced at the Work Truck Show, March 5-8 in Indianapolis.

APSCO, an Eaton distribution partner, offers a complementary, versatile product line with a large installed base. These valve offerings will help Eaton distributors with replacement parts and can also be used for new installs. Their addition to our portfolio offers our customers a more complete shopping experience from Eaton.

“These new PTOs and hydraulic control valves provide our customers with even more mobile power solutions for the latest automated and automatic transmissions, all from the same trusted source. (…) Our expertise in managing power and the extensive PTO knowledge of our partner Bezares USA allows us to deliver new products and solutions that make it easier for our customers to do their work.” Brad Gulick, Commercial Product Manager, Eaton’s Mobility Group.

The three new PTOs being introduced are for new commercial vehicle applications as outlined below:

3960 Series PTO: This PTO fits the unique design of the Ford Super Duty TorqShift 10-speed automatic transmission. A robust low-profile housing minimizes vehicle interference and allows for quicker and easier installation. A DIN 5462 output shaft and special output adapters provide versatility and allow for mounting of high-pressure pumps directly to the PTO – an exclusive Bezares design.

2500 Series PTO: This PTO was developed to meet the growing demand for low-speed PTOs compatible with Eaton Cummins' Endurant HD™, Endurant XD™ and Endurant XD Pro™ series transmissions. It is optimized for product pumping applications, including thinner liquids such as fuels, solvents, and petrochemicals, and thicker liquids such as residual fuels and resins.

“The 2500 series is the low-speed, 8-bolt PTO for Endurant series transmissions that customers asked for,” Gulick said. “Its optimized housing design ensures easy, interference-free installation.”

500 Series PTO: This hot-shift, 8-bolt, 2-gear PTO fits the Paccar TX-8 and ZF 8AP automatic transmission. It features quick, pneumatic shifting and has a low profile designed for a better fit. It can be ordered with a variety of output types including ISO 4 bolt and SAE “B” 2/4 and can be configured to mount to either side of the transmission.

SOURCE: Eaton