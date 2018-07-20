DXC Technology to report first quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, August 7, 2018

July 20, 2018 — DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5 p.m. EDT. The dial-in number for domestic callers is (888) 682-0995. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1 (334) 323-0509. The passcode for all participants is 6328180. The webcast audio and any presentation slides will be available on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until August 14, 2018. Replay numbers can be found at the following link. The replay passcode is also 6328180.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (DXC: NYSE) is the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, serving nearly 6,000 private and public-sector clients from a diverse array of industries across 70 countries. The company’s technology independence, global talent and extensive partner network deliver transformative digital offerings and solutions that help clients harness the power of innovation to thrive on change. DXC Technology is recognized among the best corporate citizens globally. For more information, visit dxc.technology.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.