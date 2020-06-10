DTNA opens extended next coverage options to all extended engine warranty customers

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) today announced the expansion of its Extended Next program as an option for all levels of active Extended Engine Coverage. Extended Next was previously only available to customers who had purchased specific levels of Extended Engine Coverage.

“We know that a customer’s truck is more than just a vehicle – it’s their livelihood,” said Paul Romanaggi, chief customer experience officer, DTNA. “By opening up Extended Next eligibility to all extended coverage plans, our customers now have more options for protecting their uptime and financial security. A little extra peace of mind can go a long way, especially in today’s environment.”

Extended Next is an Extended Engine Warranty that allows customers to continue with the OEM level of coverage when the purchased Extended Engine Coverage is close to expiring. The program expansion provides an option for all owners of a DTNA Extended Engine Coverage plan to cover their trucks for up to a maximum of 7 years or 750,000 miles, whichever comes first.

In addition to expanded eligibility, DTNA has introduced an Extended Next option that does not require a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) service exchange. Customers can now purchase Extended Next with or without the DPF service exchange.

Customers have one year or 120,000 miles prior to their current extended warranty expiration to add Extended NEXT. In some cases, customers can also upgrade from the level of active coverage they have into an even more comprehensive Extended Next package.

SOURCE: Daimler Trucks North America