dSPACE at the 6th International ATZ Conference on Automated Driving 2020

October 13 – October 14, 2020, Wiesbaden, Germany

Combining presentations and in-depth discussions, the international ATZ Conference “Automated Driving – From Driver Assistance to Autonomous Driving”(formally “Driver Assistence Systems”) offers you the ideal platform.

The 6th International ATZ Conference “Automated Driving” will offer its participants the very latest information on methods and processes for the development of automated driving, as well as intensive discussions on the benefits for users and concrete business models.

dSPACE will be exhibiting its hardware and software, and visitors will have the opportunity to speak to dSPACE technical sales staff about the new product features.

More information about the event: https://www.atzlive.de/en/events/automated-driving/

SOURCE: dSPACE