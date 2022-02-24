DSM Engineering Materials strengthens market-leading position in EV and E&E high-growth industries with production expansion in China

DSM Engineering Materials today announces the expansion of its high-performance materials production capacity at its Jiangyin plant in Jiangsu Province, China

DSM Engineering Materials today announces the expansion of its high-performance materials production capacity at its Jiangyin plant in Jiangsu Province, China. Work on an additional compounding line began in February 2022, with completion expected in 2023. The new line will help DSM to meet growing demand for high-performance polymers used in a wide range of end-applications – particularly for electric vehicles and in electrics, and electronics – and will help drive the shift to a low-carbon, circular economy.

In recent years, rising living standards and increasingly ambitious environmental policies have driven demand for sustainable high-performance materials in China. Supplying the automotive, electrics, and electronics markets, China’s specialty engineering materials industry continues to show a healthy growth rate. The new state-of-the-art compounding line will help meet this demand for high-performance specialty materials such as Akulon® PA6/PA66, Arnite® PET/PBT, Arnitel® TPC, EcoPaXX® PA410, ForTii® PA4T/PPA and Stanyl® PA46.

The strong sustainability credentials of the new facility underline DSM’s commitment to shaping a better world for people and planet. In addition to increasing production capacity for materials enabling sustainable solutions, the expansion project will deliver no increase in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions upon start-up and will be powered by 100% Renewable Electricity. This aligns with the sustainability commitments of DSM Engineering Materials, which include halving its global GHG emissions and launching bio- and/or recycled-based alternatives for its whole portfolio by 2030. The Jiangyin site is already a frontrunner in sustainable manufacturing, using self-generated solar power and sourced renewable electricity to produce high-performance materials.

Caroline Mitterlehner, Vice President Specialties DSM Engineering Materials, commented: “China is an important and fast-growing country for DSM Engineering Materials. As such, we aim to strengthen our business partnerships by continuing to invest in key areas of sustainable growth. The Jiangyin site’s new compounding line enables us to further expand our specialty materials offering for customers in China, supporting their growing demand for sustainable electrics, electronics, and automotive products.”

Jason Zhang, Vice President Performance Polymers and General Manager China for DSM Engineering Materials, commented: “Our new production line in Jiangyin is a key milestone for DSM, underlining our commitment to supporting our customers, enabling sustainable living, and seizing growth opportunities in China. Together with our customers, we are ready to take the next important steps in our sustainability journey, drive the shift to a low-carbon, circular economy, and create brighter lives for all!”

