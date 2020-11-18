Following the Government announcement to bring forward the end date on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars to 2030, DS Automobiles is confirming it will meet the new guidelines five years ahead of time.

DS Automobiles will be exclusively electrified by 2025, offering an electric variant across its entire model range. Electrification sits at the heart of DS Automobiles, from being a pioneer in Formula E to offering an electrified option across its entire range since 2019. By 2025, DS Automobiles will exclusively offer plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) and fully electric vehicles (EV) to its customers.

This commitment to electrification and sustainability has made DS the only premium, multi-energy manufacturer to meet the current 95g/km CO 2 average fleet emissions targets set by the European Commission. The ambition for DS Automobiles has been clear from the very beginning – to be among the global leaders in electrified vehicles.

DS Automobiles has competed in the all-electric Formula E series since the championship started in 2014. The avant-garde form of motorsport has seen DS Automobiles push the development of electric powertrains through the DS TECHEETAH team, which won the Formula E Teams’ Championship in 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 – making it the first-ever team to win the championship twice. DS Automobiles has used the expertise from its six seasons in Formula E to develop its growing range of electric vehicles – making them more exciting and thrilling to drive.

The pioneering work from Formula E is used to advance the next-generation of DS Automobiles electric and plug-in vehicles, including the all-new DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE, DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4×4 and upcoming DS 9, the brand’s first premium saloon, embodying French luxury savoir-faire.

Mark Blundell, UK Marketing Director, DS Automobiles, said: “The ambitious transition to Ultra-Low Emissions Vehicles (ULEVs) by the Government must be met with equally ambitious work from the industry. DS Automobiles has been a pioneering force for electric and plug-in vehicles since the beginning and is in a strong position to meet the new guidelines five years ahead of time, through its continued investment in and development of pioneering electrified vehicles.”