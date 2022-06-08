DS Automobiles discovers drivers of electric cars feel less stressed behind the wheel

Research by DS Automobiles finds that owners of electric and hybrid cars feel less stressed while driving than owners of petrol or diesel cars

Drivers of electric and hybrid cars feel less stressed behind the wheel than drivers of petrol or diesel cars, according to research by DS Automobiles.

In a survey of 2,000 UK drivers*, over 78 per cent had experienced stress while driving. However, 38 per cent of electric and hybrid car owners said their current car makes them feel less stressed than previous petrol or diesel cars they have owned.

31 per cent of those who experience stress admitted that this negatively affects their driving ability, with stressed drivers more likely to make rash decisions and pay less attention to potential hazards. This highlights the importance of a relaxing driving environment, with 20 per cent of drivers saying that features designed to reduce stress are something they usually consider when looking for a new car.

Among the features which drivers felt were most effective at reducing stress, a quiet and refined drive was cited by 41 per cent of survey respondents. With the ability to run on near-silent electric power, the DS E-TENSE technology for electrified vehicles (available across the entire model range) helps deliver a calm and cosseting driving experience.

The fully electric DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE can travel up to 212 miles on a single charge (under WLTP testing) and benefits from the expertise of the multiple title winning DS Performance Formula E team. DS also offers plug-in hybrid versions of the DS 4, DS 7 CROSSBACK and DS 9, each capable of driving more than 30 miles on electric power alone (WLTP). From 2024, every new model from the brand will be 100 per cent electric.

Jules Tilstone, Managing Director of DS Automobiles UK, said: “At times, driving can be as stressful as it is enjoyable, but one of the many benefits of switching to electric is that it can help drivers feel more relaxed behind the wheel. Since 2019, DS has offered an electrified version of every model in our line-up, and from 2024 will only launch fully electric vehicles. Combined with French luxury savoir-faire and innovative technology, DS offers drivers a memorable, stress-free driving experience.”

Other features which 52 per cent and 34 per cent of drivers respectively said help to reduce stress are a comfortable interior and seats, and a smooth ride. DS uses refined materials throughout its range (including Alcantara®, forged carbon and wood), as well as luxury features such as massage seats, to create comfortable and sophisticated interiors. These materials are incorporated using upholstery techniques found in couturiers, including pearl stitching and hidden seams where each stitch stops on a full hide.

DS models also benefit from innovative technology to create a stress-free driving experience, including DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION. Available on the new DS 4, this segment-first innovation scans the road ahead and monitors every movement, allowing the system to control each wheel independently and thereby delivering a smooth and composed ride at all times.

However, it’s not just driving which was found to be a source of stress – over half (51 per cent) said they found the overall experience of buying and owning a car a stressful one. Through its exclusive Only You program, DS offers a collection of services, such as bespoke test drives and vehicle delivery and collection, designed to make the experience of DS ownership easy and stress-free.

To find out more about the electrified DS E-TENSE range, please visit: www.dsautomobiles.co.uk/electric.

*Survey of 2,000 UK drivers conducted in May 2022

SOURCE: Stellantis