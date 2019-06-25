DrivTM forms strategic partnership with New Carzone, China

DRiVTM, a Tenneco business and leading global aftermarket and ride performance supplier and New Carzone, the leading China aftermarket channel and retail service company, have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to further expand both companies’ businesses in the China aftermarket.

This unique cooperation is built upon the acceleration of consumer demand for quality aftermarket products and diversified services in the automobile maintenance market. It will cover many areas including brands, products, technologies and service resources, and leverage web-based platforms to provide a full-range of products and complete service solutions to repair shops. As two leading enterprises in the aftermarket industry, DRiV and New Carzone are committed to bringing superior service and technical support to repair shops.

“With the continuous development and upgrade of the automotive aftermarket, we see huge potential for cooperation between parts suppliers, service networks and internet platform providers,” said Brian Kesseler, CEO, DRiV. “We are extremely excited about our strategic partnership with New Carzone and strongly believe the combination of our strengths will enable both parties to grow by supporting the development of the aftermarket in China.”

Shang Baoguo, co-founder and CEO, New Carzone, said: “We value the cooperation with DRiV. The establishment of a long-lasting friendship and strategic cooperation will help to further enhance product quality and provide strong support for the automotive maintenance needs of Chinese consumers. Ultimately this relationship should help expand the reach of both New Carzone and DRiV and promote the healthy development of the industry.”

Jay Kunkel, executive vice president, DRiV Asia Pacific, said: “New Carzone is one of the most important DRiV customers in the Asia Pacific region and this strategic cooperation will enable us to work more closely together to achieve our common growth goals.”

Edward Hang, vice president and general manager, China Aftermarket, DRiV and Mr. Baoguo signed the strategic cooperation agreement on behalf of both parties. Representatives from both companies witnessed the ceremony.

SOURCE: Tenneco