Drivers can switch their ride every day with Nissan’s first subscription service

Nissan is launching “on-demand driving” through its test of a subscription service model called Nissan Switch.

The program launches in the Houston area and offers a variety of vehicles, including the all-electric Nissan LEAF PLUS, TITAN pickup, and GT-R. Just like other popular subscription services for television and music, there is no long-term contractual commitment.

“Nissan Switch is another way that Nissan is testing alternatives to the notion of traditional mobility, without long-term financial commitments for our customers,” said Andrew Tavi, vice president, Legal, External Affairs and Business Development, Nissan North America, Inc. “This program provides more choice, convenience, and flexibility. For those who want a sedan during the week and an SUV or sports car, like the GTR, on the weekends, Nissan Switch provides the solution.”

The Nissan Switch subscription program, powered by Clutch Technologies LLC (Clutch), offers vehicles that represent the latest model year featuring well-equipped trim levels. Some include driver-assist technology, allowing shoppers to try innovative features like Nissan ProPILOT Assist.1

There are two tiers to Nissan’s subscription services with the ability to switch tiers each month. After a $495 membership activation fee, the monthly subscription includes the vehicle (unlimited switches, as often as a new vehicle each day), delivery, cleaning, insurance, roadside assistance, and regular maintenance.

SOURCE: Nissan