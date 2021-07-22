Drive the new generation DAF XG and XG⁺ online

European Truck Simulator 2 incorporates brand new generation DAF trucks

DAF Trucks and SCS Software have teamed up to add the New Generation DAF XG and XG⁺ to the immensely popular Euro Truck Simulator 2 computer game. This allows for driving the revolutionary series of trucks already today virtually. Series production of the real New Generation DAF vehicles will start in October 2021.

DAF is the first manufacturer to have created a truck line up that takes advantage of the new European masses and dimensions regulations. The new XF, XG and XG+ offer the highest quality, 10% improved fuel efficiency, a full suite of passive and active safety features and the next level of luxury in truck design.

The New Generation DAF begins production in October. However, via the computer game Euro Truck Simulator 2, you can already take your position behind the wheel. Register for a demo account in the virtual ‘DAF Ride and Drive’ located in the recently launched DAF Virtual Experience.

Euro Truck Simulator is a game of SCS Software and available via the steam store.

SOURCE: DAF