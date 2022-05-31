DRÄXLMAIER receives Jaguar Land Rover award

The DRÄXLMAIER Group wins Gold in the Supplier Excellence Awards.

Jaguar Land Rover presented the Supplier Excellence Award to the DRÄXLMAIER Group for its outstanding performance as a supplier. This award by the British automobile manufacturer acknowledges the contribution DRÄXLMAIER has made to the success of Jaguar Land Rover.

Honored in the highest category as one of only four suppliers

From a total of 1,200 suppliers, Jaguar Land Rover selected 13 suppliers that rendered outstanding services in the past year. Only four of these companies receive the Gold Supplier Excellence Award, and are thus in the highest category – among them, the DRÄXLMAIER Group.

“Despite the well-documented global challenges impacting the entire automotive industry, our network of dedicated suppliers have provided us with unflinching support to allow us to continue producing our portfolio of luxury vehicles. It’s important we recognize that, and this year’s ceremony was a wonderful opportunity to do just that,” said the Director of Global Purchasing of Jaguar Land Rover, Neil Marsons. “And we look forward to continuing those relationships with our suppliers as we look to deliver the next chapter for our business.”

DRÄXLMAIER – successful launch of the New Range Rover

„The DRÄXLMAIER Group is proud of having contributed to the success of Jaguar Land Rover for many years,” said the Chief Customer Officer and Chief Operations Officer at DRÄXMAIER, Jan Reblin. “It’s a great honor for us to receive the award as one of the outstanding suppliers this year,” said Reblin. “My very special thank you goes to the DRÄXLMAIER team who maintained the supply of the series carlines despite the challenging times with all their strength and to all DRÄXLMAIER employees who contributed to the successful launch of the New Range Rover.”

DRÄXLMAIER produces parts for Jaguar Land Rover at our sites in Solihull and Tamworth, Great Britain – currently for the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar as well as the Jaguar F-TYPE. “The Supplier Excellence Award is a huge motivation for the whole team, the ability to exceed all expectations even under the most difficult of circumstances continues to astound me and makes me truly proud. DRÄXLMAIER is fully committed to our customer’s success and look forward to continuing our partnership,” said the DRÄXLMAIER Plant Director in Solihull, Brian Adams.

Jaguar Land Rover are currently implementing a comprehensive transformation process under the umbrella of the Reimagine strategy. By 2025, Jaguar will have become an all-electric luxury brand and all the Land Rover models will be available as fully electric variants by the end of the decade.

