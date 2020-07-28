DRÄXLMAIER participates in climate appeal

On the occasion of the Petersberg Climate Dialogue, a broad alliance of 68 companies – including DRÄXLMAIER – made an appeal to the German government. The goal: to combine measures to deal with the consequences of the corona crisis with ambitious climate policy.

The companies are sending an important signal to the Petersberg Climate Dialogue: They are pushing for a green deal and demand that all states submit ambitious climate protection goals in accordance with the Paris climate protection agreement.

According to the “Foundation 2 Grad”, which initiated the appeal, the medium and long-term economic policy measures should respond to the corona crisis as part of a climate economic stimulus program towards a common goal: a resilient economy and society, climate neutrality through a high level Innovative strength and competitiveness achieved.

The DRÄXLMAIER Group has been committed to more sustainability for many years. This applies to the DRÄXLMAIER products as well as to the company’s processes. With numerous innovations, such as lightweight construction in the vehicle interior and the use of LNG trucks in transport logistics, the DRÄXLMAIER Group is continuously reducing its CO 2-Footprint and thus contributes to climate protection. “Together with our suppliers and customers, we are working to further improve sustainability along the entire supply chain – from the raw material to the finished vehicle,” said Prof. Dr. Dr. Jörg-Markus Elsenbach, Head of the Quality function at the DRÄXLMAIER Group and overall responsible for the company’s sustainability management. “It is very important to us, especially in these times, to set an example for climate protection together with numerous other companies,” emphasizes Prof. Elsenbach.

The companies involved in the climate appeal are well-known representatives from all sectors, including heavy industry, chemical industry, machine and vehicle construction, the financial sector and large companies in the areas of buildings and mobility. Together they employ just under a million people in Germany and over 3 million people worldwide and represent global sales of around one billion euros. This is the largest and most comprehensive corporate appeal for ambitious climate protection ever in Germany.

SOURCE: DRÄXLMAIER