Dr. Wolfgang Bartels to become new Chief Compliance Officer at Daimler

Dr. Wolfgang Bartels is to become the new Chief Compliance Officer at Daimler on July 1, 2020 and will thus also be the Head of the Compliance department. He will succeed Olaf Schick, who is to become the Chief Financial Officer of Daimler Greater China effective July 1, 2020.

“Wolfgang Bartels is an accomplished lawyer with a high level of business expertise and great international experience,” said Renata Jungo Brüngger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Integrity and Legal Affairs. “Through his many years working in various departments of the company, he also has an excellent, worldwide network. I look forward to working with him. At the same time, I would like to thank Olaf Schick for his outstanding work in recent years. He has built up a modern and global Compliance department. I wish Olaf Schick every success in his new position.”

Dr. Wolfgang Bartels (born in 1974) has a doctorate in law and joined Daimler AG in 2007 after working for an international law firm. He has held several management positions at the company, among others in the Mergers & Acquisitions department and as managing director and board member of various Daimler subsidiaries. From 2017 to 2019, he was Head of Sales and After Sales in the Legal department of Daimler AG. Since March 2019, he has been Head of the Legal department of Mercedes-Benz AG.

SOURCE: Daimler