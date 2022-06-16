Dott provides e-scooter and e-bike information to more cities in Google Maps

Dott, the responsible European micro-mobility operator, today announced an expansion of the e-bike and e-scooter information available in Google Maps, making it easier for more people to discover shared vehicles as the most efficient way to travel across cities

Dott’s shared e-bikes and e-scooters are now available through Google Maps in more cities across France, Italy, Spain, Finland, Belgium1 and recently launched in new countries such as Sweden, Israel and the Netherlands. When planning a journey, users can find Dott’s e-scooters and e-bikes as a travel option, along with estimates for cost and travel time.

The latest additions follow existing integration between Dott and Google Maps, which was already in place across Paris, Brussels, London, Rome, Cologne and Warsaw among others.

When searching a journey, Google Maps displays a Dott option, which features more details showing the closest available vehicle, walking distance and battery status. Riders are then directed to the Dott app where they can make the journey and choose to pay per trip, or by using a pass to save money on more frequent travel.

Stephan Croix, CMO, Dott, said: “Bringing Dott information to Google Maps has been a great way to demonstrate the benefits of our service to those researching their travel options. By extending our integration to more cities, we hope to make it easier for more people to discover how Dott’s e-bikes and e-scooters can be the most efficient choice to unlock everything their city has to offer, avoiding congestion and without causing pollution.”

The Dott and Google Maps apps can both be downloaded through the Apple Apps store and Google Play.

