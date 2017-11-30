Dodge Charger and Jeep® Wrangler earn 2018 ALG Residual Value Awards

Dodge Charger and Jeep® Wrangler each earn an ALG Residual Value Award

Charger wins for the fourth consecutive year

ALG Residual Value Awards recognize vehicles and brands that stand out from the rest of the market by representing quality, long-term reliability and strong desirability

The 2018 Dodge Charger – for the fourth time in four years – and the 2018 Jeep® Wrangler have each earned a Residual Value Award from ALG, the industry benchmark for residual values and depreciation data.

The Charger earned its 2018 ALG award in the “Full-size Car” segment, while the Wrangler win is in the “Off-road Utility” segment.

“Striking a delicate balance between traditional sedan and muscle car, the Dodge Charger represents the shifting trends in the full-size segment,” said Jim Nguyen, President of ALG. “A wide range of powertrain and comfort features ensures there is a perfect Charger for every personality. High performance teams up with high value as the Dodge Charger lands its fourth consecutive RVA.”

With the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world to efficient V-6 power and all-wheel-drive capability, the Charger lineup is designed and engineered to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence as America’s only four-door muscle car.

The next-generation 2018 Jeep Wrangler – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – builds on its legendary history with an unmatched combination of off-road capability, open-air freedom, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, authentic Jeep design, superior on- and off-road dynamics, and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features. The all-new Wrangler was unveiled this week at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

“Jeep and off-road utility vehicles go hand in hand, so it’s no surprise to see the Wrangler take home the Residual Value Award for the Off-road Utility segment,” Nguyen said.

