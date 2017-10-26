Dirk Wohltmann, Head of Engineering, WABCO India confirmed for HD Truck Pune

Dirk Wohltmann, Head of Engineering, WABCO India has been confirmed as a speaker at HD Truck Pune.

Dirk has worked for more than 20 years with WABCO within the product engineering team. Dirk has more than 20 years experience in mechanical, electromechanical and electronic commercial vehicle control systems, like air processing, foundation brakes, valves, ABS, ESC and driver assistance systems.

Dirk holds multiple patents in various areas of vehicle control covering devices, functions and systems. Dirk’s has previously held various positions globally in Europe, the Americas and India.

About HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/hd-truck-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry over the next decade and beyond.

Download your free copy of Automotive Megatrends magazine today. This quarterly publication covers a range of forward-looking automotive and commercial vehicle topics, from concept through to aftersales.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.